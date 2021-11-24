Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The McMahon family isn't going anywhere, as it has emerged that Triple H's daughter has begun training to become a WWE Superstar.

The McMahon family has been involved in wrestling for decades, starting with Vince McMahon's father, and the family looks like it's going to remain in the business for a little while longer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that her eldest daughter has started training to become a WWE Superstar.

McMahon told Alex McCarthy that the 15-year-old daughter she shares with Triple H has started her journey in wrestling already:

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

The 15-year-old, named Aurora Rose Levesque, probably won't be on WWE TV for quite some time, but the prospect of her following in her family's footsteps is rather exciting.

With The Rock's daughter also at the Performance Center, WWE higher-ups will likely be licking their lips at the possibility of booking a match between The Rock and Triple H's kids.

Speaking of Triple H, the former WWE Champion was spotted for the first time back at work since his "cardiac event" in September and subsequent surgery, which you can read more about by clicking here.

