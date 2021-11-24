Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era at Manchester United is over.

The Norwegian was sacked on Sunday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford the previous day.

In truth, it had been a long time coming.

Solskjaer always seemed a few bad results away from being under pressure.

And heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City this season pushed him closer to the edge than ever before. The loss to Watford was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He may not have been the right man for United but he’s leaving with his legendary status intact.

However, the signs that Solskjaer appeared out of depth were obvious.

In fact, as early as January 2020, Solskajer was going viral for his apparent lack of ideas.

United travelled to play Arsenal on New Year’s Day back in 2020 and were comfortably beaten 2-0.

It was an Arsenal side being managed by Mikel Arteta in his third game in charge.

There were question marks over Solskjaer’s future after that match - and that was almost two years ago!

Some of those question marks came about after a video of the United boss went viral after the match.

It shows Arteta giving detailed instructions to his players using a variety of hand gestures. The clip then shows Solskjaer looking over towards Arteta and giving his team very similar instructions almost as if he was copying him.

Whether or not Solskjaer was actually mimicking Arteta is unknown but it was all rather hilarious regardless.

VIDEO: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'copying' Mikel Arteta

Here's how fans reacted at the time:

“Who noticed at one point, when Ole was trying to copy Arteta? Can't just stop laughing”.

Another added: “Ole trying to copy Arteta is knee-slapping stuff.”

A third wrote: “Ole actually saw Arteta do his tactics movement and tried to copy him lmaooooo. The glance at Arteta before he starts is sending me.”

"You can see he’s insecure, looks at Arteta being a manager and tries to copy him,” a fourth said.

And a fifth posted: “Ole is arguably one of the worse managers in the league. No tactics to his game what so ever, man trynna copy Arteta’s movements on the sideline last night”.

It’s those sort of viral moments that we’ll miss from Ole.

Without him, Man Utd qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal under Michael Carrick’s tutorship.

After the match, Carrick dedicated the win to Solskajer.

"It's not been an easy couple of days for everyone at the club," said Carrick. "I can enjoy it so much but still, that result feels like it's for Ole, I can't get away from that.

"It's not an important result for me, it's for the club and the players. Tonight isn't about me by any stretch.

"It's been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to when it all happened and Ed (Woodward) asked me to do the role was Ole to see what he thought about it.

"I have a responsibility to be here and manage the team and I take great pride in that.

"We had a job to do without dwelling on it, things needed to be taken care of, and thankfully it all went to plan in the end."

