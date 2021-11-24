What Platforms Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games for many years and players are eager to find out what platforms the game is coming out for.

While there have been games launched in previous years that have revolved around the Harry Potter books and films, none have really gone into significant detail regarding playing as an actual wizard - and Avalanche Software's latest creation appears to scratch that exact surface.

From what we've seen so far, this title could be the closest sense of immersion, as far as being a pupil at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is concerned, that gamers will get, which is a dream come true to millions of Harry Potter fans around the world.

With this in mind, fans are keen to find out what systems and devices Hogwarts Legacy will be available for, and if they can purchase the game.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out what platforms that Warner Bros Games are developing Hogwarts Legacy for.

Hogwarts Legacy Platforms

At the time of writing, we are aware that Hogwarts Legacy will be produced for the following devices:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

It has been notoriously challenging to date getting hold of one of the next-gen devices, due to the fact that the demand has been far greater than stock levels.

Because of this, many still own PS4s and Xbox One consoles which are now up to eight years old and outdated. We are at that point of crossover between both the old and new systems, with some big-name franchises opting to disregard old-gen completely, Final Fantasy XVI for example.

Thankfully, Warner Bros are not doing this which means that they are reaching out to a greater player base. But it is understood that Hogwarts Legacy, for PS5 and PS4, will be vastly different as far as visuals and game operations are concerned.

