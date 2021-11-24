Liverpool vs Porto Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Champions League winners Liverpool face Portuguese Giants Porto in the group stages and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick off.

The Group B match is between the top two, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are seven points in front of Porto going into this match.

With Liverpool playing at Anfield, it will be even harder for Porto to pick up the three points, but this should be a very entertaining spectacle as we head into the last couple of matches of the group stages.

There will be a sellout crowd on the night and despite the big lead the Reds have in the group, Klopp will be wanting to keep that huge gap so he can rest some players in the next group stage game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Porto:

How to Watch

The game between Liverpool and Porto will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7:30pm for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Liverpool are given a boost as both Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are fit to play, but they are due to make wholesale changes. ​​Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are still out

Porto are still without Ivan Marcano.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Origi, Minamino

Porto predicted XI: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi, Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Prediction

Liverpool are such a strong side at the moment, and with the form of their attackers like Mohamed Salah, it is hard to see them not picking up a win on the night.

Therefore, we are predicting a big win for the Premier League side.

Liverpool: 3-0 Porto

Odds

Liverpool are huge favourites to win this game, and if Porto win, it would definitely be a huge upset.

Liverpool to win: 42/41

Draw: 32/11

Porto to win: 14/5

Head to Head

Liverpool have fully dominated this fixture between the two over football history, and have won it six times, while Porto have not won it once. They have drawn three times.

Last five European meetings

14th February 2018: FC Porto 0-5 Liverpool - UEFA Champions League

6th March 2018: Liverpool 0-0 FC Porto - UEFA Champions League

9th April 2019: Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto - UEFA Champions League

17th April 2019: FC Porto 1-4 Liverpool - UEFA Champions League

28th September 2021: FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool - UEFA Champions League

