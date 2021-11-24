Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea star Millie Bright has been named as England captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Latvia.

The defender said she is "humbled and honoured" to be given the armband in the absence of Steph Houghton, who is still recovering from injury.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman appears to be assessing her options ahead of the 2022 European Championships.

Since taking on her new role with the Lionesses, the former Netherlands manager has been rotating her squad in order to fine tune her strongest starting 11.

The likes of Ella Toone have become regular starters in the squad as the younger players continue to showcase their abilities.

Wiegman is evidently not afraid of taking risks when it comes to her team, so with that being said, who will likely lead the Lionesses out when the Euros get underway?

Steph Houghton

The Manchester City star has been captain of her country for six years now. She first donned the armband in a clash against Canada at the 2015 World Cup.

Since then, she has led the Lionesses to a third-place World Cup finish and a SheBelieves Cup title. She also served as co-captain for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Houghton has become one of English football's most recognised names.

The centre-back has been sidelined since picking up an achilles injury during an England training camp in September. She is still the captain of the Lionesses on paper and is an ever-reliable member of the national team.

Millie Bright

Wiegman's newest choice of skipper has enjoyed a hugely successful year with her club.

Bright played a huge role in helping Chelsea win their third Women's Super League title and reach the Champions League final last season.

The centre-back has partnered Houghton in an England shirt for years now. She has trained and played alongside the captain and will have therefore learned from her directly both on and off the pitch.

Her commanding defensive abilities make her a focal point of the England team and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers will determine her pedigree as captain ahead of the Euros.

Leah Williamson

Leah Williamson's rise to the very top of her game is quite remarkable.

After becoming a mainstay in the Arsenal first team, she received more opportunities with England before securing her spot in the side.

Despite being a defender by trade, Williamson has been tried as a midfielder in the most recent England camps and was also given the captain's armband in September and October.

She may have the lowest amount of caps out of the five on this list, but the Arsenal star has wowed the world with her leadership skills and commanding presence on the pitch.

Ellen White

Ellen White is one of England's longest serving players who is currently still in the squad. The forward has produced show-stopping performances on the biggest stages in the world — including her clinical 2019 World Cup campaign which won her the Bronze Boot.

White has also represented Great Britain at both the 2012 and 2020 Olympics.

The Man City striker is a veteran of the game and one who can certainly be relied on for big occasions. Having captained England before and currently serving as skipper for her club, White certainly has the experience and credentials to lead her national side out at the Euros next year.

Jordan Nobbs

Despite being absent from the most recent England camps, Jordan Nobbs should still be considered an option for England captaincy next year.

The Arsenal star is an all-round midfielder who makes easy work of contributing to both attacking and defensive duties. Nobbs has also captained the Gunners before and knows what it takes to be a leader on the pitch.

She has battled with injuries over the last few years but her three goalscoring contributions in four Champions League matches this season shows she is certainly still capable of troubling the opposition.

Her international call up ahead of Austria and Latvia could be a very telling sign she is about to re-establish herself within the England squad.

