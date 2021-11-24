WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Location: Where Will The Event Take Place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE are allowing fans to attend the 2022 Royal Rumble for the first time in over a year, with the WWE Universe eager to know where this year's event will take place.

This will be the 35th battle royale in the history of the company which has traditionally taken place during the month of January, with some iconic venues housing this prestigious event over the years.

Madison Square Garden, American Airlines Arena and the AT&T Center are just three of the vast number of stadiums that have been the location for the Royal Rumble, with some memorable matches taking place inside these walls.

With this in mind, the fans are ready to book their tickets and head to the next venue where the Royal Rumble will be held, with the winner set to take on champions Roman Reigns, Big E Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

With 60 superstars, both men and women, taking part in respective events, scroll down to find out where this year's Royal Rumble will take place.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Location

This year's Royal Rumble will be held at The Dome at America's Center in St Lous, Missouri, USA.

Formerly known at the Edward Jones Dome until 2016, this stadium can pack 67,277 spectators for NFL games and has 120 executive suites inside its structure, which was formerly the home of the St Louis Rams and the short-term location for the XFL side the St Lous BattleHawks.

It has also held some famous concerts there over the years such as The Rolling Stones in 1997, Metallica in 2003 and the record attendance of 75,000+ was set during a Garth Brooks gig, a country music singer born in the States.

The Dome is an impressive arena and is fit to host a WWE event of this magnitude, with fans far and wide expected to flock to Central America from Chicago, Dallas, New York and from overseas.

The 2022 Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 29th January and is expected to start around 1 am GMT.

