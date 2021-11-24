Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has an undisputed claim to be the greatest boxer of all time.

He, himself, was the pound-for-pound best boxer throughout his legendary career.

Mayweather is able to boast a 50-0 professional record which includes an astounding 24 title fights.

With the iconic fighter firmly retired from competing in professional bouts the pound-for-pound title is ready to be claimed and ‘Money’ Mayweather himself has weighed in on the debate.

Fans are likely to be very opinionated as to who should fill Mayweather’s shoes as the greatest current fighter with people such as Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and, perhaps most noticeably, Canelo Alvarez being top of people’s lists.

Of course, with the career he’s had and his status within the sport, a lot of weight will be set on what Mayweather has to say on the topic. Yet, he didn’t select any fighter from the list above.

The 50-0 boxer suggested that ‘the pound-for-pound top fighter in boxing right now is Terence Crawford’ who, in fairness, is currently undefeated in his own right.

“The P4P top fighter in boxing right now is Terence Crawford," Mayweather said, without hesitation.

Crawford has held titles in three weight classes and has recently stated that he believes he is the best welterweight boxer with him only being 12 wins away from Floyd’s 50-0 record.

There are similarities between Mayweather and Crawford’s relative career paths which Floyd himself clearly admires.

However, many people fans and pros alike would be keen to suggest that Canelo Alvarez would be more appropriate for the pound-for-pound title.

Alvarez has won multiples titles in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

This includes unified titles and becoming the first and only boxer in history to win an undisputed championship at super middleweight.

Although, Canelo can no longer maintain an unbeaten record due to the only loss in his career so far coming by decision in 2013, poetically, to Floyd Mayweather himself.

Alvarez has a record of 57-1 and two draws which is more wins than Mayweather racked up despite the defeat.

Given this record, it could be a surprise that Floyd Mayweather has decided to favour Crawford over Alvarez in the pound-for-pound decision.

