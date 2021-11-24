FIFA 22 Black Friday Promo: Best of TOTW Players Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a huge Black Friday event on the way which includes a Best of TOTW team and a lot of these players in the promo have been leaked.



Black Friday is a great time for the FIFA community as EA Sports release an abundance of new content, and also do huge discounts with packs on the store. With lots of new special cards around at this time, discounted packs will be much appreciated.



The Team of the Weeks since FIFA 22 has come out have featured a lot of great players, and this is good because they are also available as Red Pick rewards during FUT Champions.

Read More: FIFA 22 Black Friday Event: Start Date, Best Of TOTW, Packs, SBCs and Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Best of TOTW Players Leaked

Many have been speculating which special cards would be involved in this upcoming Black Friday promo, but now the speculation should be over as the majority of the players in this squad have been leaked.



For those who do not know what the Best of TOTW is, it simply is a promo featuring some of the best Team of the Week players we have had so far since the game was released.



This is very exciting as it means we will have the normal TOTW with the Best of TOTW on top of it, so you have a really good opportunity to pack good players.



This latest leak was revealed on social media by TrustyFutTrader, and they also told us the special cards that will definitely not be involved in this promo, and some big names will miss out.

Kylian Mbappe

Mohamed Salah

Heung Min Son

Luis Suarez

Leon Goretzka

Jesus Navas

Roberto Firmino

Theo Hernandez

Vinicius

Dayot Upamecano

TOTW cards not in the Best of TOTW:

Neymar

Marquinhos

Sadio Mane

Joshua Kimmich

Karim Benzema

Nicolo Barella

Gabriel Jesus

There are a lot of great names in this promo; however, there are also a lot of great special cards in this promo that sadly miss out.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News