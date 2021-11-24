FIFA 22 Gelson Martins Club Signatures Promo SBC Leaked: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been leaked that Gelson Martins will become part of the upcoming Club FIFA 22 Signatures Promo as a Squad Building Challenge, and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this SBC.

News around this new promo surfaced over the last 24 hours, and since then, social media has gone absolutely crazy with leaks and speculation.

Martins should be a very exciting special card, as his base card already has an abundance of pace and dribbling.

No doubt this will not be the only squad building challenge that will go live during this promo, so be sure to keep an eye out over the weekend for others that get released.

Here is everything you need to know about the Martins SBC promo card

Gelson Martins Club Signatures Promo SBC

This Martins card will go live the minute the Club Signatures Promo releases at 6PM BST on Friday 26th November 2021 and it looks to be a very exciting one.

These leaks have surfaced on social media via Twitter accounts FUTZONECENTRAL and trustyfuttrader and we have a fair few details ahead of its release.

Sadly for now, we do not know much else about the card or what his rating will be, but it should go up quite a few ratings from his base card which is 78 rated.

These are very exciting times for those who play in the FIFA community as there are so many promos currently and it means there are a lot of special cards that gamers can get their hands on.

There are a lot of special cards out there at the moment, and this Martins card will link well with other Ligue 1 and Portuguese special cards already available to play with.

How to Complete

For now, we do not know how to complete this card as it is not live yet; however, SBCs always involved players linked to the player, so be sure to buy these sort of players in preparations:

Ligue 1 players

AS Monaco players

Portuguese players

A Team of the Week player

Price

This squad building challenge will most likely cost you a price from 50-150k.

Be sure to come back to this page on Friday 26th November to find out all the details of the SBC.

