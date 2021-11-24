FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Club Signatures Promo SBC Leaked: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be releasing the Club Signatures Promo this Friday and the gaming community will be excited to hear that a Giorgio Chiellini squad building challenge will be going live during the promo.

The Italian centre-back has been one of the best defenders in the modern game, and although it is towards the end of his career, he is still strong at Juventus.

It will be good for him to get a special card as he is already an 86, and this special card could see him get a big upgrade in some of the meta categories like pace.

This is very exciting, and with a lot of strong special and base cards available in the Serie A, this Chiellini card will definitely be one that you will have to obtain on Ultimate Team.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chiellini Club Signatures Promo SBC on FIFA 22:

Giorgio Chiellini Club Signatures Promo SBC

It is currently unknown when this Chiellini card will go live but we know it will be released after the Club Signatures Promo starts at 6PM BST on Friday 26th November 2021.

It is most likely that it will be released on Monday 29th November 2021, but it could go live earlier.

This leak has surfaced on social media thanks to leaker trustyfuttrader and this has excited a lot of the FIFA community

Sadly for now, we do not know much else about the card or what his rating will be, but it should be in the high 80’s or even the low 90’s.

How to Complete

For now, we do not know how to complete this card as it is not live yet; however SBC’s always involved players linked to the player, so be sure to buy these sort of players in preparations:

Serie A players

Juventus players

Italian players

A Team of the Week player

Price

This squad building challenge will most likely cost you a price from any price upwards of 200k.

Be sure to come back to this page as soon as the SBC is released to find out all the details of the SBC.

