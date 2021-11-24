Southampton latest news: Saints star 'playing brilliantly' compared to Joao Cancelo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay believes Kyle Walker-Peters is "playing out of his skin" at the moment for Southampton and has compared him to Manchester City star Joao Cancelo.

Despite the arrival and emergence of Tino Livramento, Walker-Peters has still been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season.

Where is Kyle Walker-Peters currently playing?

Walker-Peters is a right-back by trade but has been playing at left-back this season.

This comes after Livramento joined the Saints from Chelsea during the summer, with the 19-year-old absolutely thriving in the right-back position following that move.

Livramento has played in all 12 of Southampton's Premier League games so far, catching the attention of Gareth Southgate, who recently name-checked him when talking about the amount of quality England have at right-back.

All things considered, Livramento could have easily pushed Walker-Peters out of the side, but that has not been the case.

Instead, Hasenhuttl has moved the 24-year-old across to left-back, a position he looks to have made his own having made eight appearances there this season, which includes Southampton's last three games against Norwich City, Aston Villa and Watford.

What has Tom Barclay made of Kyle Walker-Peters' performances at left-back?

Barclay has been thoroughly impressed with Walker-Peters' displays at left-back, going as far as to compare him to Cancelo of Manchester City, who has been hailed as one of the best full-backs in the world.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Walker-Peters, The Sun journalist said: "Walker-Peters is playing out of his skin at the moment, playing in that almost Cancelo role where he's playing as an inverted left-back and bombs forward.

"There's a great heat map I saw of his touches during the Villa game where he was often like the furthest forward player, albeit playing on the left rather than in another position, so he's playing brilliantly."

Is Kyle Walker-Peters' future at left-back?

While Walker-Peters may not be at Cancelo's level just yet, it is not hard to understand Barclay's comparison.

Of course, like the Englishman, Cancelo is also a right-back playing on the opposite side. There, the Premier League title winner has absolutely thrived, racking up three assists so far in the top flight.

Under Pep Guardiola, his future looks to be there, as does Walker-Peters'. It really is hard to see Livramento surrendering that right-back position. So unless he leaves St Mary's, the former Tottenham man will probably have to continue playing in the role that was previously occupied by Ryan Bertrand.

