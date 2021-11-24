Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former world champion boxer David Haye has once again stated he would come out of retirement due to ‘unfinished business' with the current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Haye made a comeback to the sport in September, emerging victorious in an exhibition contest against good friend and businessman turned boxer – Joe Fournier.

Following his win, the two-weight world champion called out Fury – explaining how he would only come back to boxing if it meant he could face the ‘number one heavyweight on the planet.’

Fury’s dad John thought it would actually be a fairer fight between the two of them, so-called out Haye himself – however, the ‘Haymaker’ has his sights set firmly on Tyson and believes he knows the four main attributes to defeat Fury in the ring.

Haye spoke to iFL TV about John Fury’s offer.

“No – I am retired, the only person I would come back for is the number one.

“If all of a sudden Tyson Fury came out and said I want to fight David Haye as we have some unfinished business in 2013, yeah, I would definitely consider it for sure.

“I like John Fury, but maybe he is trying to get in the way. I saw an interview where he was very vocal about me not fighting Tyson.

“Maybe he sees something in me that he doesn’t want in the ring with his son. Maybe he is trying to distract me from fighting his son.”

Haye then went on to explain the four things needed to defeat the heavyweight champion.

“The only attributes that are required, I believe, to beat Tyson Fury are quick feet, overhand right, in and out of range and someone who can see the shots as quick as he can.”

Ah. So simple. Someone should’ve told the other 31 fighters the Gypsy King has already defeated.

The 41-year-olds last professional fight came in 2018, where Tony Bellew got the better of him in their rematch.

“The version of me fighting Tony Bellew wasn’t that guy by any stretch, but if there was a way to fatten myself up, maybe this new diet of mine.”

So, it seems Haye would be genuinely up for the prospect of a long-awaited fight between the two, but many believe that this ship has already certainly sailed.

Fury now has bigger fish to fry, with a title retention fight against Joe Joyce looking like the most likely option with original front-runner Dillian Whyte caught up in some legal trouble with the WBC, meaning he won’t be able to fight until the matter is sorted.

Many would argue that Whyte and Joyce deserve the opportunity to take on Fury much more than Haye – so if it ever was to happen, he’d have to wait his turn.

Will we ever see these two great fighters face off in a ring? But more importantly - do we want to?

