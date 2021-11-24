FIFA 22: How to Complete Tahith Chong SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tahith Chong Squad Foundations SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how can you get the 88-rated midfielder?

Squad Foundations cards can be useful in getting a strong team together based on a specific league, and the Birmingham player looks like a quality addition to squads that feature Dutch or Championship players.

This new SBC is part of the ongoing series of squad building challenges for Squad Foundations that will be added across the season.

There are a number of individual league incentives already in the game as SBCs, including across the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Here's everything you need to know about the Squad Foundations Tahith Chong SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it will cost to complete the SBC from scratch.

How to Complete the Tahith Chong SBC on FIFA 22

Players will be looking at around 90,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn’t a bad outlay for the player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be quite easy to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Tahith Chong SBC in FIFA 22:

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

The Chong SBC is arguably one of the best single task challenges available in FIFA 22, and is absolutely worth completing to get this great card.

Users on FUTBIN have been positive towards the new SBC, with around an 85% approval rating, as of writing.

If you’ve got a Dutch-based squad then Chong is quite easy to get chemistry for, although a Championship-based squad is also prime for this fantastic squad foundations card if you’re that way inclined.

