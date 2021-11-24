Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Goalkeepers to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been a huge success and we have created a list of the best goalkeepers for you to sign on your sim.

Every single year, we get to see how they rate the best players from across the globe, and who they have tipped for stardom by making them wonderkids.

They get it right more often than not, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku all particularly good examples of wonderkids who went on to become superstars in real life.

This year will be no different, so we at GiveMeSport have taken a look at just who are the best goalkeepers in the game.

We’ve ranked the top 30 by their current ability – a number out of 200 – so you can see the cream of the crop.

Take a look at the ranking below.

30 Best Goalkeepers on FM22

30 – Jordan Pickford – Everton – 145/200

England’s No.1 and the undisputed first-choice at Goodison Park, Pickford kicks off our list.

29 – Dominik Livakovic – Dinamo Zagreb – 145/200

A bit of a Football Manager legend already, such is his ability to grow into a world-class goalkeeper, Livakovic is one to scout.

28 – Alex Remiro – Real San Sebastian – 145/200

A Liga goalkeeper who is only 26, Remiro might be an option for mid-budget clubs looking for a stopper.

27 – Anthony Lopes – Lyon – 146/200

A long-serving member of the Lyon squad, Lopes is unlikely to improve, but he’ll do a job for you.

26 – Weverton – SEP – 146/200

Weverton might be one of the most unusual names on this list, but he has seven caps for Brazil to his name and has been with Palmeiras since 2018.

25 – Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg – 147/200

One of the better goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, Casteels is a top-quality stopper.

24 – Antonio Adan – Sporting Lisbon – 147/200

This is definitely a goalkeeper who can be snapped up by Premier League clubs; Adan is 34 but he’s got a few years left in him yet.

23 – Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur – 148/200

Spurs’ skipper and a World Cup winner with France. Say no more.

22 – David de Gea – Manchester United – 150/200

He’s seen off the competition from Dean Henderson to be United’s out-and-out No.1.

21 – Neto – Barcelona – 150/200

Neto isn’t really getting into the Barcelona team all that much, so it might be an idea to give him a scout.

20 – Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa – 150/200

Martinez has developed into one of the better Premier League goalkeepers since his move to Villa, and his standing here reflects that.

19 – Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach – 150/200

Ever reliable, Sommer is an excellent Bundesliga goalkeeper.

18 – Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City – 150/200

A veteran these days, but Schmeichel will always do a job in goal, such are his excellent shot-stopping abilities.

17 – Yassine Bounou – Sevilla – 150/200

Bounou has come into his own at Sevilla and, at 30, still has time on his side.

16 – Sergio Asenjo – Villarreal – 151/200

Asenjo has been with Villarreal since 2014 and is a veteran of La Liga.

15 – Mike Maignan – AC Milan – 152/200

A genuinely athletic presence in goal, Maignan has been a revelation at Milan.

14 – Rui Patricio – AS Roma – 153/200

Signed from Wolves, Patricio is exactly the type of reliable goalkeeper clubs need.

13 – Andre Onana – Ajax – 154/200

One to keep an eye on, given that he is actually currently banned from playing after being found guilty of doping violations.

12 – Unai Simon – Athletic Bilbao – 155/200

Bilbao have a remarkable knack of finding exceptional players in every position and Simon is no different.

11 – Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus – 156/200

The Poland international has gone from strength to strength since leaving Arsenal and he just misses out on a spot in the top 10 here.

10 – Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan – 158/200

An old hand but one who retains the athleticism required to keep Inter’s sheet clean.

9 – Edouard Mendy – Chelsea – 161/200

An exceptional signing for Chelsea, Mendy has made the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, Kepa, an afterthought.

8 – Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG – 161/200

One of the best goalkeepers in the world and Donnarumma still has the potential to improve, which is quite scary to be honest.

7 – Keylor Navas – PSG – 161/200

PSG have two of the very best goalkeepers in the game, which means Navas might be available if you’re managing a top club!

6 – Ederson – Manchester City – 170/200

Ederson has proven himself to be a remarkable goalkeeper for City, such is his ability not just to make saves but also to distribute the ball.

5 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona – 174/200

It’s little surprise Neto isn’t playing all that much for Barca when the Germany international is kicking around.

4 – Alisson – Liverpool – 174/200

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League, signing Alisson played a key role in Liverpool becoming Premier League and European champions.

3 – Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – 175/200

A giant between the sticks, Courtois is only 29, and can surely only improve.

2 – Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid – 176/200

Oblak has been with Atletico since 2014 and comes in here as the second-best goalkeeper in the game, which is little surprise; he has an elasticity like no other goalkeeper.

1 – Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich – 178/200

Yeah, well, Neuer makes sense. He’s won everything there is to win at Bayern and for Germany and is a key cog in their winning machine.

We can’t argue with any of this list.

There are some genuinely exceptional stoppers here and also some who can only improve.

If you’re managing a top club, we’re sure you can potentially snaffle a few of these away from their current sides, perhaps Neuer excluded!

