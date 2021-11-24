FIFA 22: How to Complete UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the two tasks in the challenge?

The new UEFA Marquee Matchups squad building challenge is based on top matches from the UEFA Champions League, with this iteration including SL Benfica vs Barcelona and Manchester City vs PSG.

This SBC will likely get a lot of coverage from outlets as it is based around the biggest competition in club football!

There are a number of individual league incentives already in the game as SBCs, including across the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it will cost to complete the SBC from scratch.

How to Complete the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC

Players will be looking at around 17,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a tiny amount for the challenge overall.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be even easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22:

SL Benfica vs FC Barcelona

# of players from FC Barcelona + # of players from SL Benfica: Min 2

Leagues: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 77

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Manchester City vs PSG

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

# of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Clubs: Max 6

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 79

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

It’s not essential to complete this, with FUTBIN users having very 50/50 luck overall when discussing their own pulls on the site’s forum.

One player would comment: “it’s still profitable with a chance at something nice. But I’d rather have them put 80 rated squads and more difficult to make and than give better packs as rewards.”

Another player revealed they got lucky with their pack, saying “got Dybala from this so a win for me. Already had him so I’ll leave him on the transfer list and use the other in an SBC.”

