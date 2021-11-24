Mauricio Pochettino losing his head with Mike Dean at Burnley is still incredible to watch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If reports are to be believed, Mauricio Pochettino could soon return to the Premier League as the new permanent manager of Manchester United. Should the Argentinian take the reigns at Old Trafford, he will inevitably cross paths with veteran top-flight official Mike Dean - a man he had quite the on-pitch confrontation with during his time as boss of Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being the current head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino is - at time of writing - the bookmakers' favourite to become the next full-time United boss.

It is thought that Pochettino would favour a move to the Theatre of Dreams over staying with the Ligue 1 giants. The Red Devils have made no secret of their admiration for him as a coach over the years - with United legend Sir Alex Ferguson said to be backing him for the role.

Pochettino has a reputation for being mild-mannered in his approach (the exact opposite of Ferguson) but did once completely lose his head with referee Dean after his Spurs side lost a crucial Premier League encounter with Burnley in February 2019.

In an act that was completely out of character, Pochettino stormed on to the pitch and squared up to the official following Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

The source of his rage? The corner that led to Chris Wood's opening goal, which Pochettino believed should actually have been a goal-kick.

The loss was a massive blow to Tottenham's title ambitions for the season - and per talkSPORT - an incensed Pochettino wasted no time confronting Dean after the match.

"You know what you did!" Pochettino repeatedly shouted at the official while nose-to-nose with him.

It took Burnley defender David Bardsley to eventually usher the Spurs boss away from the match officials.

Given Pochettino's usually reserved nature, footage of the incident really is quite wild. You can check it out below.

Video: Mauricio Pochettino explodes at referee Mike Dean after Tottenham's defeat to Burnley

Pochettino's decision to vent at Dean, however, was a costly one. The FA slapped him with a £10,000 fine and a two-game touchline ban - a ruling that the man himself would later describe as "unfair".

PSG still appear keen to keep hold of Pochettino but, if he does return to the English top-flight with Manchester United, it will be interesting to watch how he interacts with Dean whenever the 53-year-old official is assigned a Red Devils match.

A repeat performance is highly unlikely, but knowing Mike Dean, he'd likely relish a similar confrontation.

Mauricio Pochettino to Man United? (Via The Football Terrace)

