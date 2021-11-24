Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New Underground Region Enkanomiya Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to be released in January 2022 and a new Underground Region called Enkanomiya has been leaked ahead of the release.

Prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community have been releasing a ton of information relating to the next update even before 2.3 was released on servers.

We’re likely to see even more content get leaked to the player base before 2022, with this recent leak regarding Enkanomiya giving a lot of context to what players can expect in the region.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Enkanomiya region and what players can expect when Genshin Impact 2.4 is rolled out onto servers.

Enkanomiya Region Leaked

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed that the region would be coming to the game, revealing the following on Twitter: “Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday.

"This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series. The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya.”

The leaker also confirmed that the region will also have a new world boss, writing “Enkanomiya in 2.4 will have a new world boss.”

Unfortunately, images of the leaks could not be shared due to DMCA regulations on Twitter; however, UBatcha has revealed a number of leaks over the past year and is definitely one of the most legitimate sources for Genshin content, so it’s fair to assume that this leak is also legit.

From what we’ve seen, it appears as though the new world boss will be two Cryo and Electro monsters.

We’re expecting that more information will be revealed as beta testing begins for the 2.4 Update.

We’re also expecting that far more leaks will be revealed for the new update over the next month or so ahead of it being released to servers. We’ve already seen some major updates about Shenhe ahead of the January 2022 update, including the reveal that the character will actually not be a Catalyst when she is released.

