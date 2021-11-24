Metroid Prime 4: Release Date, News, Cancelled, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Metroid Prime series of games are some of the most beloved on Nintendo consoles, but what do we know about Metroid Prime 4?

Metroid Prime 4 is due to be released on the Nintendo Switch, with the company looking to put a huge amount behind the game to help drive the first Prime title on the console.

Metroid Dread has already been a major hit for Nintendo in 2021, with the return to the platforming style of Samus’ original escapades being a massive selling point for the Switch exclusive title.

Here’s everything you need to know about Metroid Prime 4:

Latest News

Retro Studios have been brought on board to deliver the next Metroid game.

Retro was the team behind the Metroid Prime Trilogy on Gamecube and Nintendo Wii, so this should be a major bonus for fans who are looking for a return to form for the series.

Release Date

As of writing, we do not have an official release date for Metroid Prime 4.

In all actuality, it’s anyone’s guess at this point, as the original announcement for the game was back in 2017!

Pre-Order

Despite there not being a concrete release date, outlets have the game available for pre-order with a date of “TBC-2022.”

A number of different pre-order sites also have temporary artwork for the game, but it is expected that this will be changed as soon as the official announcement of the game’s release is confirmed.

Is Metroid Prime 4 Cancelled?

Fans initially believed that Metroid Prime 4 had been cancelled, however this isn’t the case.

As noted, Retro Studios were brought in to redesign the game in 2019, and they will be bringing the title to life on the Nintendo Switch when it is finally released.

Gameplay

There’s absolutely no guarantee that this will be the case, but with Retro back at the helm, we will likely see players again getting the chance to blast some cannons in first-person combat.

We may also see some 3D platforming, puzzles and more along the lines of the classic Trilogy on the Gamecube and Wii!

