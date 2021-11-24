Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who will be Manchester United’s next permanent manager?

It seems we may have to wait until the end of the season to find that out.

After sacking on Sunday, the club released a statement that said: “Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So, while the Red Devils go in search of an interim boss, we’ve decided to help them in their quest to find a new permanent manager.

So, using a Tiermaker template, we’ve ranked every candidate to be United’s next permanent manager - and some that really aren’t candidates.

It should be mentioned now that we weren’t responsible for the inclusion of some of these names but we’ve ranked them anyway.

So, without further ado, here is our ranking of the possible candidates to be the next United gaffer.

Ultimate Man Utd quiz: One question on every member of the Red Devils squad

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Worse than Ole

Steve Bruce

Darren Fletcher

Nicky Butt

Mark Hughes

Wayne Rooney

Arsene Wenger

Just imagine the reaction if United appoint any of these names.

Steve Bruce was sacked by Newcastle and there was a big reaction when his name was mentioned in The Athletic's report as they analysed possible interim managers. Interim is one thing but imagine if Bruce became the next permanent manager.

Darren Fletcher and Nicky Butt have both worked at the club but would they really be any different - or any better - than Solskajer? We don’t think so.

Mark Hughes is a bit of a club legend but hasn’t had a job since Southampton in 2018 and surely isn’t a candidate.

Wayne Rooney is also a club legend but he’s currently cutting his teeth at Derby in the Championship and won’t be considered.

And do we really need to explain why former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, is in this tier?

Bad appointment

Zinedine Zidane

Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo

Michael Carrick

Roy Keane

Marcelo Bielsa

Ronald Koeman

Roberto Martinez

Zinedine Zidane was immediately the favourite to get the United job after Solskjaer was sacked but that no longer seems to be the case. While the Frenchman proved his managerial prowess at Real Madrid, we don’t think he’d suit the club. Firstly, he doesn’t speak English. But most importantly, he inherited a ready-made team full of experienced superstars who required very little tactical management at the Bernabeu. This job would be very different.

Sir Alex Ferguson coming back would also be a disastrous move and really shouldn’t be considered.

The same applies to Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Carrick and Roy Keane - although it would be fantastic to see the latter in charge.

Marcelo Bielsa has done a fantastic job at Leeds and it certainly would be interesting to see him at Old Trafford. But it won’t happen.

Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez would be underwhelming choices.

Bit of a risk

Gareth Southgate

Graham Potter

David Moyes

Julen Lopetegui

Luis Enrique

Julian Nagelsmann

Joachim Low

Laurent Blanc

Ralf Rangnick

All pretty decent managers in their own right but a risk one reason or another.

Gareth Southgate hasn’t proven himself at club level, despite working wonders for England.

Graham Potter is doing a great job at Brighton but a move to Man Utd would be seen as a big step.

David Moyes returning to the club would be rather incredible but he’s certainly flourishing at West Ham right now.

Seville boss Julen Lopetegui could be considered, while Spain manager Luis Enrique also has an appeal.

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann is probably the most promising manager but he surely won’t leave Bayern Munich at this stage.

Low is unemployed but hasn’t managed a big club before while former Man Utd defender, Laurent Blanc, hasn’t got the greatest managerial CV either.

Ralf Rangnick is currently Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow and surely won’t be the permanent manager at Man Utd, but could be considered an interim option.

Would do well

Brendan Rodgers

Diego Simeone

Erik ten Hag

Three managers that we think could do well as Man Utd’s next permanent manager.

Brendan Rodgers’ appointment may not go down too well with every United fan given his Liverpool connections but there’s no denying his capabilities as a manager - even if his Leicester side are struggling for form at the moment.

Diego Someone is someone we’d love to see at Man Utd. Even him on the touchline screaming at the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to work harder.

Erik ten Hag’s name is never far away when a big club sacks their manager with the Ajax manager’s reputation growing all the time.

Give him the job

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino now appears to be the favourite for the job and is apparently willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for United. The club should move for the Argentine now. Don’t be happy to wait until the end of the season, Pochettino is perfectly suited to the job and chiefs should throw everything at it to get him.

Final rankings

So, all the possible - and impossible - candidates to be Manchester United’s next manager have been ranked into categories.

There were some terrible suggestions in there but the thought of Keane, Bruce or Rooney being appointed as the club’s next manager is amusing if nothing else.

But we’re in no doubt who should be given the job - Pochettino.

He may not have won a trophy at Tottenham but he did a brilliant job and, with the incredible young talent United have currently, Poch would be perfect.

If they have to wait until the end of the season to appoint him, then fine.

But they should try and get him NOW.

Mauricio Pochettino to Man United? Ernesto Valverde Talks Continue | Man United News (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News