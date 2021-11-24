FIFA 22: The Most Expensive Cards on FUT Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been a strange year for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) but there are some hugely valuable cards that players can get their hands on this year.

The several crashes in the transfer market that have taken place since the game was launched at the beginning of October, which has left large segments of the gaming community scratching their heads, particularly traders who have been unable to make Coins as easily as they have in previous titles.

As a result, there has been a significantly low about of players that have been worth over 100k Coins, which has triggered EA to release League Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in an attempt to boost the market once more.

Despite this, there are still players of high value that you could potentially find in a pack to make some easy Coins.

So, which players possess the highest value right now? Scroll down to find out the top eight most valuable players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team right now:

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

The Most Valuable Cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

As you would expect, no standard cards feature in this list. There's no getting away from it, all of the cards on this list are Icons.

This is hardly a surprise, considering, as already mentioned, how the market has dramatically fluctuated since launch.

Enough talk! Here are the 10 most valuable cards in FIFA 22 FUT right now:

10. Zinedine Zidane (Mid Icon)

Value: 2.77 million Coins

9. Eusebio (Mid Icon)

Value: 3.03 million Coins

8. Ronaldinho (Mid Icon)

Value: 3.14 million Coins

7. Patrick Vieira (Base Icon)

Value: 3.49 million Coins

6. Johan Cruyff (Mid Icon)

Value: 3.6 million Coins

5. Pele (Base Icon)

Value: 3.82 million Coins

4. Eusebio (Base Icon)

Value: 4.26 million Coins

3. Pele (Mid Icon)

Value: 6.54 million Coins

2. Ruud Gullit (Mid Icon)

Value: 7.1 million Coins

1. Ronaldo (Mid Icon)

Value: 10.6 million Coins

As you can see, segments of the FIFA community will recognise some of the cards that have been mentioned on this list. Partly due to the fact that they have carried over their value from previous games.

There is a pattern of nations here, with Brazilian, French and Portuguese players dominating this list. So be sure to keep an eye on these values if you have a lot of Coins in the bank, or if you're feeling lucky and get any of the above in a pack.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News