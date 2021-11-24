Football Manager 2022: The 30 best strikers to sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 can be tough when you first start out and you will need a top goalscorer to be a success - but who are the best strikers to sign?

When it comes to players on FM22, each player has a Current Ability rating out of 200 and that is how they are ranked in terms of quality.

We have already ranked the 30 best players in the Premier League but now we’re drilling down deep into the details of the game.

So, we’ve created a list of the 30 best strikers on FM22 for you to sign based on their Current Ability rating.

Top 30 strikers to sign on FM22

30. Tammy Abraham – Roma – 152/200

Signed by Jose Mourinho, Abraham has been hitting the back of the net regularly in Italy, and did so at Chelsea when given the chance.

29. Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton – 152/200

It’s no surprise that Everton’s form fell off as soon as Calvert-Lewin got injured; he’s an exceptional, athletic centre-forward.

28. Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid – 154/200

Morata might be more known for missing the target, but this is still a striker who can hit the back of the net regularly with the right management.

27. Edin Dzeko – Inter Milan – 154/200

A veteran of the game, Dzeko has scored goals everywhere he’s been, including in Serie A.

26. Timo Werner – Chelsea – 154/200

This one might come as a surprise but Werner seems to be improving under Thomas Tuchel.

25. Gerard Moreno – Villarreal – 154/200

One of the most reliable goalscorers in Spain, Moreno scored 23 goals in La Liga last season.

24. Edinson Cavani – Manchester United – 155/200

Hardly a young prospect anymore, Cavani remains a reliable option for anyone who takes the reigns at United.

23. Victor Osimhen – Napoli – 156/200

Quick, tricky, and capable of terrorising defences, Osimhen can only get better, given that he’s just 22.

22. Jamie Vardy – Leicester City – 157/200

He’s been around the block a few times but if one thing is certain, it’s that Vardy can score goals.

21. Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City – 157/200

Perhaps not the striker City need to win the Champions League but Jesus is still a reliable presence in front of goal.

20. Danny Ings – Aston Villa – 158/200

One of the more surprising transfers of the summer, Villa’s acquisition of Ings has boosted their forward line no end.

19. Luis Muriel – Atalanta – 158/200

A mazy dribbler with real pace, Muriel will score goals at whatever club he ends up at in your save!

18. Duvan Zapata – Atalanta – 158/200

Zapata turned 30 in the summer and has already scored eight goals in 11 Serie A games this season.

17. Memphis Depay – Barcelona – 158/200

Memphis was an excellent signing for Barcelona, as he can both lead the line and operate on the flanks.

16. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan – 159/200

It’s Ibra. Of course he’s here!

15. Dusan Tadic – Ajax – 160/200

This one might come as a bit of a surprise because Tadic isn’t really a traditional centre-forward, more a number nine, but he makes Ajax tick in attack.

14. Roberto Firmino – Liverpool – 162/200

The glue that holds the Liverpool front line together, Firmino has been recognised as one of the better Premier League strikers by SI.

13. Ciro Immobile – Lazio – 164/200

A ridiculously prolific goalscorer, it’s a wonder Immobile is still with Lazio.

12. Paulo Dybala – Juventus – 166/200

Dybala is consistently linked away from Juve but he remains one of their best players, capable of both scoring and creating.

11. Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid – 166/200

Atletico signing Suarez may go down as one of the greatest transfers in La Liga history, especially after their title win last season.

10. Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan – 167/200

Kicking off the top 10 is the Argentina international, who has continued to grow and improve during his time in Serie A.

9. Antoine Griezmann – Barcelona – 168/200

Another huge name, Griezmann has yet to step into Lionel Messi’s shoes at Barca, but he does have the ability to score plenty of goals at Camp Nou.

8. Sergio Aguero – Barcelona – 169/200

It sadly looks as though he might be forced to retire due to heart issues but what a player Aguero is.

7. Romelu Lukaku – Chelsea – 174/200

We’re into the really big hitters now, and Lukaku’s arrival at Chelsea may well have confirmed them as Premier League title favourites.

6. Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – 177/200

He’s going to top this list one day, as Haaland is a pure freak of nature, and one of the best strikers on the planet. If you’re managing a top club, sign him!

5. Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – 180/200

Benzema is perhaps still underrated in real life, but he is a ludicrously efficient goalscorer.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United – 182/200

It’s Ronaldo. Say no more.

3. Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur – 184/200

Tottenham’s talisman may be struggling a tad in real life but he’s an explosive goalscorer who has the Golden Boots to prove it.

2. Kylian Mbappe – PSG – 184/200

The next great footballing sensation, surely. Mbappe is still only 22, which is terrifying, really.

1. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 190/200

The cream of the crop. Lewandowski is clear of his rivals and is it any surprise? Since he’s been at Bayern, he’s scored 319 goals in 348 games. This season, he’s already scored 25 goals in 19 goals. Crazy.

We aren’t going to argue at all with this list.

It may surprise some to know that Kane and Mbappe are rated at the same level but Lewandowski couldn’t be a more worthy winner if he tried.

If you manage a club like Manchester City, you ought to be bidding for the majority of the top 10!

The bottom line, though, is that all of these lads will score you bags of goals.

