Company of Heroes 3: Release Date, Gameplay, System Requirements, Beta, Trailer, and All You Need To Know

Many are getting excited for the release of Company of Heroes 3 and we have all the information you need to know ahead of this game coming out.

The upcoming real-time strategy game has been developed by Relic Entertainment. It is set in the Italian and North African stages of World War II, and features new mechanics and modes.

The two games released before it in the franchise have been very successful so it makes a lot of sense for the developers to release a third in order to give the franchise a very fresh feel.

There is a lot already known about the upcoming game, and expectations are high for the game to be very successful.

Here is all you need to know about Company of Heroes 3:

Release Date

We haven’t been given an official release date, but what we do know is that it is currently being prepared for a 2022 release.

When we know more, we will update you as soon as we can.

Gameplay

The developers have already treated the gaming community to a gameplay trailer and this trailer shows the stunning new visuals as well as smooth destruction and a much different feel to the gameplay.

System Requirements

These system requirements have already been revealed and here they are in full:

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel i5 4 core processor, 8th Generation

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64Bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel i7 4 core processor, 8th Generation

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Trailer

A stunning trailer was revealed when the game was first announced and this showed the many various landscapes and countries gamers would be able to fight in.

Beta

There is currently no confirmed information around a beta, but players had been allowed to play a demo of the game in the past when it was in its alpha stage.

If we are told more, we will provide all the updates to this page as soon as we can.

