Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea face a nervy wait to discover the full extent of a serious-looking injury sustained by Ben Chilwell in last night’s win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s men put in a dominant 4-0 display, which meant they leapfrogged the Italian side to take top spot in Group H, also inflicting their worst ever defeat in the competition.

The evening proved to be a showcase of Chelsea’s impressive academy talent, with Trevor Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the score sheet within the first hour, before Timo Werner came on and added a fourth in injury time.

The celebrations were dampened though, after Chilwell was helped off the pitch on the 66-minute mark. The left-back was left in a heap following a fairly innocuous looking tangle with Adrien Rabiot, with close-up footage leaving fans fearing that it could be an ACL injury.

If that’s the case, Chilwell would all-but-definitely be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tuchel has since offered an update on the defender: “It worries me because he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece on the other side,” Tuchel explained.

“They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong, full of confidence and such a lot of quality.

“[Chilwell] was in a lot of pain, now he feels a lot better. We have an examination tomorrow to be more precise.

“We hope for the best, hopefully we get away, fingers crossed, with not too bad news.”

Enter Giveaway

Chelsea also lost N’Golo Kante in the first half, with the manager explaining that he’d “twisted his knee a little bit”.

After initially struggling to break into the first team under Tuchel, Chilwell has been in fine form in recent weeks, locking down a regular spot in the starting XI. Chelsea welcome Manchester United this Sunday, as they aim to preserve their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Should Jorginho win the BALLON D'OR?! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

News Now - Sport News