Next Man United manager: John Murtough 'has held meetings before' with 63 y/o candidate

Journalist Peter O'Rourke reckons that Ralf Rangnick could use the Manchester United job as a chance to put himself in the shop window.

The Red Devils are continuing their search for a new manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

What's the latest news with Manchester United?

Following the departure of Solskjaer after the 4-1 defeat at Watford, United announced that they would appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, with Michael Carrick, who took charge of the Villarreal victory on Tuesday evening, currently in temporary charge.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as United's top target, but 63-year-old Rangnick is also in the running and a figure the Red Devils will consider should they miss out on the former Spurs boss.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, PSG have rejected United's approach for the Argentine, who played down the United job ahead of their trip to Manchester City this evening.

That could therefore open the door for Rangnick to return to management for the first time since he left his role as RB Leipzig manager in 2019.

And O'Rourke reckons that after previously speaking to United, he could be tempted by a six-month stint at Old Trafford.

What did O'Rourke say about Rangnick?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I know that Manchester United director of football, John Murtough, has held meetings before in the past with Ralf Rangnick, who is keen to come to England. He might see this as an opportunity for six months to put himself in the shop window."

Is Rangnick likely to be the next Manchester United manager?

The German is less than six months into his role as head of sports development at Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow, and whilst he knows he isn't United's first-choice, a move to Old Trafford might still be too good to turn down.

Rangnick has been in the managerial game for more than three decades but has only ever taken jobs in his native Germany and whilst it would only be a brief stint, he's surely never had a chance like this before.

Pochettino remains United's number one target, but if the hierarchy don't get their way with PSG's representatives, then Rangnick could therefore be the next man in the Old Trafford dugout.

