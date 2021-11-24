Jake Paul Clashes With John Fury During Heated Tommy Fury Press Conference

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul found himself in a heated argument with John Fury during his pre-fight press conference for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury next month.

Both men have been involved in a war of words over the past few months and finally managed to agree to step into the boxing ring and take each other on in what is an eagerly anticipated encounter.

Tyson, the current lineal heavyweight champion, arrived with Tommy and their father John who have all been training with him and getting him ready to take on Paul.

But while the youngest Fury had some words to say of his own, it was his father that stole the show after his hilarious exchange with the YouTuber turned boxer, who currently has a perfect professional record after defeating Tyron Woodley in his last fight via split decision.

Jake Paul and John Fury Clash

It was a foul-mouthed and high tempered press conference even after the first 30 seconds. But the most memorable segment was when the father of Tommy, John, was going at it with Paul.

After Tyson was discussing boxing finances with Paul, Fury waded in by saying that he has been fooled by the current WBC heavyweight champion, a man who is known for his infamous rants and tirades down the years.

Speaking on BT Sport, Fury said: "Good Lord oh' Mighty, you've just fallen for the biggest confidence trick that's ever been performed by a Brit, thank you very much, you idiot.

Paul was still replying to Fury's son regarding the earlier conversation, to which Fury stepped in again and said "Shut up you. You couldn't lace my shoes up."

Paul then described the Fury trio as a "bunch of intellectual pigs." But due to his unstable video link, Fury took the opportunity to interrupt once more to hit the American with more insults.

"I thought I was ugly and needed a bolt through my neck to look like Frankenstein, but he [Paul] beats me ten-fold. Look at that jawline, my God, it's a good job you've got a beard on there pal because Tommy definitely can't miss that with either hand and you're going to find that out shortly."

The interviewer struggled to keep the two quiet. While he was trying to do so, Paul came back again and said to Fury: "You're a single old man with a miserable life."

In typical Fury fashion, the 57-year-old responded by stating: "You can thank you lucky stars that I'm banning from coming in your country. Because I'd get you and slap your teeth out, you bum!"

It was an eventful 22-minute press conference and the fight is expected to be even more dramatic and UK fans will get the opportunity to tune in.

BT Sport Box Office will show Jake Paul v Tommy Fury exclusively live on Saturday 18th December.

