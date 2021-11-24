Football Manager 2022: The 30 Best Right Wingers to Sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has an abundance of talented players to use, so we have picked out the 30 best right wingers for you to sign on your sim.

Sports Interactive are incredible at judging talent and this year will surely be no different.

As a result, we have taken a look at the very best right-sided wingers on this year’s game.

There are likely to be some familiar names in here, of course, but don’t rule out the prospect of a few surprises!

Each player has a Current Ability rating out of 200, which determines how good they are in game.

Take a look at our list of the 30 best right wingers to use of FM22:

Top 30 Right Wingers on Football Manager 2022

30. Felipe Anderson – Lazio – 148/200

Anderson used to be at West Ham but he’s enjoying an exceptional time in Italy with Lazio.

29. Florian Thauvin – Tigres – 148/200

A France international, Thauvin is playing in Mexico and there’s every chance you could snap him up for a relatively small fee if you need a winger.

28. Adama Traore – Wolves – 148/200

One of the quickest players in the game, Adama is such a threat going forward. A wonderful asset to have.

27. Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus – 148/200

Rightly described as a wonderkid on the game, Kulusevski is only 21 and has forced his way into the Juve starting XI.

26. Erik Lamela – Sevilla – 148/200

Sevilla signed Lamela in the summer from Spurs, and appear to have snapped up a bit of a bargain; Bryan Gil, who isn’t on this list, went the other way.

25. Matteo Politano – Napoli – 149/200

Napoli snapped up Politano permanently in the summer, after initially taking him on loan from Inter Milan, and his diminutive stature makes him a real threat on the flank.

24. Hulk – ATM – 149/200

One of the most powerful players in the game, Hulk is still going strong and is still terrorising defences.

23. Lucas Moura – Tottenham – 150/200

It might be a surprise to see Lucas on this list but he’s got the talent; just look at his hat-trick in Amsterdam.

22. Steven Berghuis – Ajax – 150/200

Berghuis joined Ajax in the summer from Feyenoord and is a strong outlet in the Eredivisie, scoring goals continually.

21. Nicolo Zaniolo – AS Roma – 150/200

Zaniolo is capable of playing in attacking midfield and on the wing and is a real threat, breaking through lines, scoring goals, and threading sensational through balls into the attack.

20. Pedro – Lazio – 150/200

Pedro’s quality has never been in doubt; given that he’s played for both Barcelona and Chelsea, his CV speaks for itself.

19. Ferran Torres – Manchester City – 150/200

Not one of the very best players at City but Torres has the quality to score and assist at the Etihad Stadium.

18. Leon Bailey – Aston Villa – 151/200

An exceptional signing for Villa. Bailey could genuinely help fill the gap left by Jack Grealish.

17. Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla – 152/200

The Argentina international is a real talent on the wing and can dribble his way past a number of defenders whenever he gets the ball; he’s attainable too.

16. Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – 152/200

Berardi has been an excellent player on Football Manager for some time now and could be a real asset for a top-flight club.

15. Hirving Lozano – Napoli – 153/200

Lozano isn’t just pacey, but his pace really does help him jink his way into the opposition box to score goals.

14. Jesus Corona – FC Porto – 153/200

Corona is 28 and approaching his peak, and Porto don’t have all the money in the world to keep him if you table a decent bid.

13. Raphinha – Leeds United – 154/200

The jewel in Leeds’ crown, Raphinha is a really tricky customer, and it seems inevitable he’ll end up at a huge club eventually.

12. Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao – 155/200

Williams is an interesting option because he can play on the flank and up front – perfect if you need to strengthen in more than one position.

11. Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – 156/200

Coman is exceptional and has been a fixture for Bayern for some time; he can dribble brilliantly, drop the shoulder, and crack off a superb shot.

10. Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid – 158/200

Much like Williams, Correa can play up front and on the wing, and could be a real option for you.

9. Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City – 158/200

Ranked as better than Torres, Mahrez has that indescribable quality that just wins football matches.

8. Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona – 159/200

You’d be taking a punt on Dembele, just because of his injury record, but when he’s fit, this is an exceptional winger.

7. Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina – 161/200

Another who looks primed to explode at the highest level. Chiesa is quick, prolific, and skilful.

6. Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich – 163/200

Just ask Tottenham; Gnabry will rip teams apart if given the chance.

5. Angel Di Maria – PSG – 164/200

He’s been around the houses a few times but this is an absolutely immense talent on the flank, and he’ll have a point to prove in the Premier League too!

4. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – 167/200

He may have fallen down the pecking order at City somewhat but Sterling can destroy teams if he has the space.

3. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City – 170/200

Silva is a brilliant footballer, capable of playing on the wing and as an attacking midfielder; he’d be one of the most expensive acquisitions on the game, but worth every single penny.

2. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – 184/200

The single best winger in England, Salah scores goals, creates goals, and wins games. He’s absolutely world-class.

1. Lionel Messi – PSG – 194/200

It’s Lionel Messi. Good luck getting him out of PSG unless you’re managing Barcelona, though!

There’s absolutely nothing to argue with here.

Messi is clear of Salah by some way and Salah is clear of Silva. That’s about right in terms of their ability.

The very best right wingers on Football Manager are going to be hugely expensive, and remarkably hard to sign, but with this list handy, you’ve got a fighting chance!

