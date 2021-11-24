WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Odds: Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, The Rock and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Royal Rumble event always throws up some incredible betting odds, with some wild names always thrown into the mix to win the match itself.

The 30-man and 30-woman Rumble matches are regarded as some of the most exciting of WWE’s calendar year, and betting companies will try and put some ‘out there’ names in the odds to try and grab some attention from casual viewers and part-time punters.

This year is no different, with some of the biggest names in the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds included as well as WWE Hall of Famers who have not actually been in a wrestling ring in years.

The winners of the Royal Rumble matches in 2022 will go on to headline WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

This makes some of the names included in the latest betting odds even wilder, with these megastars probably not even likely to make an appearance at the show itself, let alone win the whole thing.

Read More: WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And Much More

WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Odds

Here are the full current odds for the overall winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match, and there are certainly some wild names included in the list:

Brock Lesnar: +200

The Rock: +800

Seth Rollins: +900

Damian Priest: +1200

AJ Styles: +1500

Big E: +1500

Bobby Lashley: +1500

Drew McIntyre: +1500

Edge: +1500

Finn Bálor: +1500

Roman Reigns: +1500

Karrion Kross: +1700

Keith Lee: +1700

Bray Wyatt: +2000

Walter: +2000

Omos: +2200

Braun Strowman: +2500

John Cena: +2500

Randy Orton: +2500

Cesaro: +3300

Gable Steveson: +3300

Kevin Owens: +3300

Baron Corbin: +4000

Matt Riddle: +4000

Tyson Fury: +4000

Apollo Crews: +5000

Conor McGregor: +5000

Parker Boudreaux: +5000

Samoa Joe: +5000

Sheamus: +5000

The Undertaker: +5000

Tommaso Ciampa: +5000

Montez Ford: +6600

Ricochet: +6600

Triple H: +6600

Shinsuke Nakamura: +8000

The Miz: +8000

Dolph Ziggler: +10000

Elias: +10000

Jinder Mahal: +10000

Kofi Kingston: +10000

Ridge Holland: +10000

Sami Zayn: +10000

Xavier Woods: +10000

Jeff Hardy: +15000

Jey Uso: +15000

Jimmy Uso: +15000

Johnny Gargano: +15000

Kane: +15000

Mansoor: +15000

Mustafa Ali: +15000

Otis: +15000

Pete Dunne: +15000

Rey Mysterio: +15000

Shane McMahon: +15000

Cameron Grimes: +20000

Chad Gable: +20000

Dominik Mysterio: +20000

Jaxson Ryker: +20000

John Morrison: +20000

Shanky: +20000

Kurt Angle: +25000

MVP: +25000

R-Truth: +25000

Reginald: +25000

Stone Cold Steve Austin: +25000

Cedric Alexander: +30000

Tyler Bate: +30000

Kyle O’Reilly: +40000

Roderick Strong: +40000

Shelton Benjamin: +40000

Timothy Thatcher: +40000

Vince McMahon: +50000

SkyBet currently has odds for Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, The Rock and even Stone Cold Steve Austin to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble and go on to win the match. Their odds are as follows:

Conor McGregor - 50/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

The Rock - 9/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin - 100/1

Although the chances of any of these four megastars appearing in the match are slim, ironically the likeliest to actually do so is probably Fury.

Fury has revealed recently that he is still in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and as a fan of the product then the heavyweight boxing champion would probably love the idea of appearing in the iconic match.

Having said that, there are still rumours surrounding The Rock and whether he will be appearing at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Dwayne Johnson has said that he has no plans to be at the show, but his 9/1 odds are interesting, as some believe that The Great One will be facing his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Rocky could manage this if he were to win the 30-man Rumble match, so it isn’t quite as out there as the other selections.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Pro Wrestling related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News