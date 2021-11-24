WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Odds: Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, The Rock and More
The WWE Royal Rumble event always throws up some incredible betting odds, with some wild names always thrown into the mix to win the match itself.
The 30-man and 30-woman Rumble matches are regarded as some of the most exciting of WWE’s calendar year, and betting companies will try and put some ‘out there’ names in the odds to try and grab some attention from casual viewers and part-time punters.
This year is no different, with some of the biggest names in the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds included as well as WWE Hall of Famers who have not actually been in a wrestling ring in years.
The winners of the Royal Rumble matches in 2022 will go on to headline WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.
This makes some of the names included in the latest betting odds even wilder, with these megastars probably not even likely to make an appearance at the show itself, let alone win the whole thing.
Read More: WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And Much More
WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Odds
Here are the full current odds for the overall winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match, and there are certainly some wild names included in the list:
- Brock Lesnar: +200
- The Rock: +800
- Seth Rollins: +900
- Damian Priest: +1200
- AJ Styles: +1500
- Big E: +1500
- Bobby Lashley: +1500
- Drew McIntyre: +1500
- Edge: +1500
- Finn Bálor: +1500
- Roman Reigns: +1500
- Karrion Kross: +1700
- Keith Lee: +1700
- Bray Wyatt: +2000
- Walter: +2000
- Omos: +2200
- Braun Strowman: +2500
- John Cena: +2500
- Randy Orton: +2500
- Cesaro: +3300
- Gable Steveson: +3300
- Kevin Owens: +3300
- Baron Corbin: +4000
- Matt Riddle: +4000
- Tyson Fury: +4000
- Apollo Crews: +5000
- Conor McGregor: +5000
- Parker Boudreaux: +5000
- Samoa Joe: +5000
- Sheamus: +5000
- The Undertaker: +5000
- Tommaso Ciampa: +5000
- Montez Ford: +6600
- Ricochet: +6600
- Triple H: +6600
- Shinsuke Nakamura: +8000
- The Miz: +8000
- Dolph Ziggler: +10000
- Elias: +10000
- Jinder Mahal: +10000
- Kofi Kingston: +10000
- Ridge Holland: +10000
- Sami Zayn: +10000
- Xavier Woods: +10000
- Jeff Hardy: +15000
- Jey Uso: +15000
- Jimmy Uso: +15000
- Johnny Gargano: +15000
- Kane: +15000
- Mansoor: +15000
- Mustafa Ali: +15000
- Otis: +15000
- Pete Dunne: +15000
- Rey Mysterio: +15000
- Shane McMahon: +15000
- Cameron Grimes: +20000
- Chad Gable: +20000
- Dominik Mysterio: +20000
- Jaxson Ryker: +20000
- John Morrison: +20000
- Shanky: +20000
- Kurt Angle: +25000
- MVP: +25000
- R-Truth: +25000
- Reginald: +25000
- Stone Cold Steve Austin: +25000
- Cedric Alexander: +30000
- Tyler Bate: +30000
- Kyle O’Reilly: +40000
- Roderick Strong: +40000
- Shelton Benjamin: +40000
- Timothy Thatcher: +40000
- Vince McMahon: +50000
SkyBet currently has odds for Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, The Rock and even Stone Cold Steve Austin to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble and go on to win the match. Their odds are as follows:
- Conor McGregor - 50/1
- Tyson Fury - 33/1
- The Rock - 9/1
- Stone Cold Steve Austin - 100/1
Although the chances of any of these four megastars appearing in the match are slim, ironically the likeliest to actually do so is probably Fury.
Fury has revealed recently that he is still in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and as a fan of the product then the heavyweight boxing champion would probably love the idea of appearing in the iconic match.
Having said that, there are still rumours surrounding The Rock and whether he will be appearing at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.
Dwayne Johnson has said that he has no plans to be at the show, but his 9/1 odds are interesting, as some believe that The Great One will be facing his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.
Rocky could manage this if he were to win the 30-man Rumble match, so it isn’t quite as out there as the other selections.
Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!
You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Pro Wrestling related right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News