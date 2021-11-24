Hogwarts Legacy: Will Multiplayer Be Available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy is on the lips of millions of gamers around the world that are curious about the multiplayer element of this game and what it contains.

If you ever wanted to know what it's like to be a wizard at the famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - then you may be about to find out. This game could possibly be the most immersive Harry Potter-themed title ever launched.

This game will not be set in the same era that the likes of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley arrived at the castle, but instead, it will be before their time in the 1800s and will allow gamers to create and build their own era - hence the name of the game.

Avalanche Software, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy, have designed this game in the sense that every decision you make in-game will ultimately decide your fate further down the line and engrave you into the kind of wizard that your actions illustrate.

While this all sounds fantastic, it would be no fun if this could only be done on your own, right? It would be much better to get your friends together in a lobby and level up together.

Hogwarts Legacy Multiplayer

Avalanche previously confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be an RPG experience that follows in the footsteps of the Fallout and Assassin's Creed series.

But with this in mind, information is still scarce as the developers are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding a possible multiplayer aspect to the game.

From what we've seen from the trailer so far, it would make sense that it was added, thanks to the wide array of areas you can explore such as Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade, just to name a few.

While we haven't seen anything in regards to Quiddich just yet, just imagine playing the famous Hogwarts game with a large party and your friends.

In the meantime, we will update this section as soon as more information is revealed over the coming days, weeks and months. So stick with us and stay tuned!

