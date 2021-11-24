Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Maguire has taken some serious pelters from Rafael van der Vaart over the years.

The Manchester United captain has been battered and bruised by cutting comments from Van der Vaart that even Roy Keane wouldn't dream of saying on live television.

According to talkSPORT, Van der Vaart remarkably said last summer: “I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: ‘I screw up, but I earn so much. They really believe I’m good.’ I really think so, he laughs at everyone.”

Van der Vaart's slamming of Maguire

Don't get it twisted, Maguire has deserved his fair share of criticism for some sub par performances over the last 18 months, but let's not act as though he's some sort of imposter at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, despite Maguire having shone at Euro 2020 and enjoyed a strong end to the 2020/21 campaign, it seems as though Van der Vaart remains hellbent on bashing the 28-year-old.

And that was most certainly the case when the ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was previewing United's 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Van der Vaart slams 'really s***' Maguire

According to The Sun, Van der Vaart branded Maguire as ‘really s***’ on live TV with the outspoken pundit proceeding to imply that he's no more special than players at Dutch amateur clubs.

The 38-year-old is reported to have said on Ziggo Sport: "I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him. But he is really s**t. I have said this so often.

"I can't get away from the fact United have paid €90m for him. That's how much he cost! Where did they look for him? You'll find players like him at any amateur club in Holland.

"I think it is unbelievable. He is no top-class defender - and he demonstrates this every week. If you go out and sign players like him, I can understand why you end up having financial problems."

Holy moly. Is Van der Vaart for real?

Simmer down, Rafa

Look, Maguire is by no means the second coming of Paolo Maldini and who knows, maybe he should be dropped for Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly, but to completely write him off is just ridiculous.

And although Van der Vaart clearly felt justified in his opinion on the back of Maguire's red card at Watford, the United skipper had the last laugh by overseeing a clean sheet in the Villarreal win.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Then again, you can't help feeling that even if Maguire won the Ballon d'Or with a hat-trick in the Champions League final that Van der Vaart still wouldn't be convinced. You can't please everyone...

News Now - Sport News