West Brom latest news: Worrying claim emerges for Valerien Ismael after latest setback

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks that West Brom's away form of late is a concern for Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies remain firmly in the promotion race, but their goalless draw with Blackpool on Tuesday night was a fifth Championship away game on the bounce without victory.

How have West Brom performed on the road?

It was initially a brilliant start away from home for Ismael, whose side drew at Bournemouth on the opening day before winning at Blackburn, Peterborough, and Cardiff, with a draw at Preston sandwiched between.

Factoring in their impressive form at the Hawthorns, 11 points from those five games represented a brilliant start and one that saw West Brom inside the top-two.

However, the defeat at Stoke in early-October not only ended their unbeaten start altogether, but it started their terrible patch on their travels.

Sine the 1-0 loss at the Bet365 Stadium, Ismael's men have played four more matches, collecting a single point in the goalless draw at Blackpool, which came before defeats at Swansea, Fulham, and Huddersfield.

Their struggles on their travels is threatening to derail their push for automatic promotion and Hatfield knows that Ismael's side must improve.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's becoming a little bit of a sticky patch for Albion away from home it's fair to say and at home, they've got a good record, but away it's not going so well."

What are West Brom's next three away games?

The Baggies have three away games before Christmas and on paper, it could be far worse.

The first is by far the hardest, with West Brom travelling to Coventry, who've got one of the best home records in the Championship in early-December.

But after that, the Baggies will surely be targeting maximum points from the trips to Derby and Barnsley, two sides that are struggling at the wrong end of the standings.

But with the gap to Bournemouth and Fulham getting bigger with every passing week, Ismael's side must start picking up points away from home, or they'll head into the New Year with a play-off place looking like the best case scenario this season.

