Crystal Palace news: Fresh claim emerges on £28m star who 'brings so much to the team'

Journalist Tom Barclay has hailed the role that Christian Benteke has played for Crystal Palace this season.

The Belgian striker has enjoyed a bright start to the term and took his recent tally to four goals in five games following his brace at Burnley on Saturday.

How has Benteke performed this season?

It hasn't always been plain-sailing for Benteke since he made the £28m switch from Liverpool more than five years ago, but Palace are now reaping the rewards for persisting with the 30-year-old.

Benteke was out of contract last summer but was given a new two-year deal having ended the season in red-hot form.

He found the net in each of his final four appearances, although he struggled to replicate that form during the early months of this season, failing to score in his first seven outings.

But Benteke got his campaign up and running at Arsenal last month and hasn't looked back since.

According to WhoScored, Benteke's recent form means that he's statistically been Palace's second-best player this season with an average of 7.16, bettered only by Conor Gallagher (7.50).

In fact, taking his Belgium outing against Estonia into account, Benteke has been named as man of the match in four of his last five starts for club and country, epitomising his upturn in fortunes.

And Barclay has recognised his importance of late for Patrick Vieira's side.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Benteke signed a new two-year deal last season and he's now back scoring for Belgium.

"I don't think he'll ever be as clinical as he once was, but he obviously brings so much to the team."

How many goals could Benteke score this season?

It's always difficult to predict an exact number, especially with Benteke having fierce competition for the number nine role with Odsonne Edouard.

But Vieira has already shown that he isn't afraid to drop the Frenchman despite spending £14m on him on deadline day.

That's testament to Benteke, though, who's been coming up with the goods time and time again in recent weeks.

And with four goals in eight starts, there's no reason why he can't push towards the 15-goal mark, providing he stays fit and doesn't endure long spells without scoring like he has done previously.

