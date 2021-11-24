Man United transfer news: Harry Kane claim emerges involving Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United would 'open up a door' for the Premier League club to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to journalist Paul Brown.

However, the journalist doubts United would find room for both players in the same squad.

What's the latest news involving Harry Kane?

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with the Old Trafford job.

The Argentine oversaw Kane's big breakthrough during his time as Tottenham boss, with Kane scoring 169 goals in 242 appearances under Pochettino.

Accordingly, there has been the speculative suggestion in some quarters that Kane could soon end up at Old Trafford to work with Pochettino once again.

United were linked with Kane during the summer but ended up bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford instead, before the England star announced on social media that he'd be staying in north London for the time being.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane moving to Old Trafford?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown doubted whether United would look to sign Kane after bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford during the summer.

However, he did also claim that a Ronaldo departure 'would open up a door' for the Red Devils to snap up the Tottenham front-man.

Brown told GMS: "I don't see how you throw Harry Kane into that situation and suddenly make it work. Were Ronaldo to leave for some reason, it would open up a door."

Enter Giveaway

Could Ronaldo leave Manchester United in the near future?

Never say never.

United re-signed Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option of an extra twelve months, which in itself highlights the fact the club only view him as a short-to-medium term addition.

At the same time, the Portuguese legend is taking home a staggering £500k per week at Old Trafford, so were United to feel he either isn't proving value for money individually or the team in general isn't producing the level of success necessary to justify that kind of wage, it's certainly possible that they may decide to pull the plug.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

That's exactly what Juventus did, allowing Ronaldo to leave for United despite returning 101 goals in 134 games for the Italian giants.

Ronaldo also isn't a natural fit for Pochettino's style of play at the age of 36, with the Argentine preferring his teams to press high from the front.

So it's by no means beyond the realms of possibility that United's potential next manager would want to take the squad - and more specifically, the forward line - in a different direction.

News Now - Sport News