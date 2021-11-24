Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool fans have understandably been happy to have Thiago Alcantara back fully fit in recent games.

The Spaniard started in the 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield last Saturday evening and his performance in that game was a stern reminder that he's still one of the very best in the business.

Thiago's ability to dictate the tempo of matches is almost unrivalled in the present day and on Wednesday night, the former Bayern Munich man also proved he can score jaw-droppingly good goals.

In Liverpool's Champions League group stage match against FC Porto, the little Spanish magician opened the scoring in sumptuous style early in the second half.

Thiago latched onto a loose ball around 30 yards from goal and proceeded to produce a laser-guided shot on the half volley that flew into the bottom corner.

We may not see a more aesthetically-pleasing goal in the 2021//22 season than this...

Video: Thiago's stunner vs Porto at Anfield

It gets more and more beautiful with every single replay. There could have been three goalkeepers between the posts for Porto and not a single one of them would have got anywhere near the inch-perfect shot.

Thiago Alcantara, take a bow!

That's only the second goal the Spaniard has scored for Liverpool since joining in the summer of 2020, the first coming in a Premier League outing against Southampton back in May.

Shortly after Thiago's memorable strike on a chilly Wednesday night on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp's team took a 2-0 lead and it was Mohamed Salah (who else?) who grabbed the goal.

The Egyptian cut in from the right, took aim with his trusty left peg and duly fired the ball past Porto's Diogo Costa, his 17th goal in 17 games this season.

Video: Salah makes it 2-0 vs Porto

Liverpool mean business in the Champions League, that's for sure.

