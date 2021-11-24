Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.

PSG menacingly lined up with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack with Sergio Ramos taking his place on Mauricio Pochettino's bench for the first time this summer.

The Parisians were hoping to regain control of Group A by building on their victory over City from the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes where Idrissa Gueye and Messi found the net in a 2-0 win.

Man City 2-1 PSG

However, it was the Citizens who dominated the opening 45 minutes with Ilkay Gundogan striking the post and Riyad Mahrez forcing a dramatic headed clearance from Achraf Hakimi.

Ultimately, though, PSG were able to hang on until half-time with the scores at 0-0 and it stood them in good stead for the second-half with Mbappe breaking the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs PSG Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

When a cross into the penalty area by Messi wormed its way to the French striker, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands by firing a ruthless strike underneath the onrushing Ederson.

But alas, PSG's advantage lasted for less than 15 minutes with Rodri's superb ball unlocking a run from Kyle Walker into the penalty area, which allowed Raheem Sterling to score from close range.

1 of 30 What was Azpilicueta's nickname when he joined Chelsea? Brian Dave Gary Dereck

Silva's golden touch makes the difference

And City weren't finished there because just minutes after Neymar had missed a golden opportunity to fire PSG into the lead, the hosts made sure they didn't spurn their own chance to score.

It was a right-footed strike from Gabriel Jesus that eventually saw the PSG resistance eroded, but it was the deft assist from Bernardo Silva that truly made it a goal worthy of winning any game.

Once Mahrez had whipped the ball towards the back post, Silva reminded the world that he has one of the best touches in the sport by immaculately weighting it towards Jesus in the centre.

Be sure to check out Silva's beautiful touch in all its glory down below:

Stop it, Bernardo, stop it.

Silva's world-class technical ability

It would have been one thing to kill the ball dead and then cross, but it's the way that Silva makes it look as though he's going to lash it towards goal that makes the perfect touch look so awe-inspiring.

It really is the perfect example of how the simplest of skills can have the most devastating of effects with Silva needing no bells, whistles or extra flair to inflict major damage on a world-class defence.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Then again, when you consider just how remarkably talented and technically able Silva really is, we shouldn't be surprised that he can casually win a Champions League tie with the lightest of touches.

News Now - Sport News