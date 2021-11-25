Aston Villa latest news: Doubts emerge over Jacob Ramsey following Gerrard appointment

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield is not sure if Steven Gerrard will trust Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey broke into Villa's senior squad under former manager Dean Smith and was heavily used by the new Norwich City boss this season before his sacking.

How has Jacob Ramsey got on this season?

While Villa, who are currently just four points above the relegation zone, are not having the best of campaigns, Ramsey will be pleased with how things have gone for him.

Still just 20 years of age, the midfielder has managed to make seven starts in the Premier League so far.

He has also been brought on from the bench four times, including in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last month, where he grabbed what only proved to be a consolation goal for Villa.

Under Gerrard, Ramsey will now be hoping to build on all of the above, with the Villa academy graduate earning a start in the recent 2-0 win against Brighton.

He caught the attention that day, with Ian Wright saying on Match of the Day that he is excited to see how the player develops under both Gerrard and Gary McAllister.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Jacob Ramsey?

Still, Hatfield is not too sure if Gerrard will fully trust a youngster like Ramsey. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football reporter said: "Will Gerrard trust someone like Jacob Ramsey, a youngster? I'm not too sure."

With Villa close to the relegation zone, Gerrard will be under pressure. Heading into this season, as per The Telegraph, the club's owners were even hoping for a top-eight finish.

It means the former Rangers boss needs wins, and that need for wins could see him lean on the squad's more experienced players.

Who is Jacob Ramsey up against for a spot?

When it comes to those midfield positions, Villa currently have Ramsey, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz at disposal.

In that game against Brighton, Ramsey lined up alongside both McGinn and Nakamba as Gerrard deployed a 4-3-3 formation, so the England U21 international will feel that opportunities are there, especially if the Liverpool legend sticks with a midfield three.

But again, given the pressure you would expect Gerrard to be under and the fact that he probably will be expected to find room in the team for Villa's new signings, the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who cost the club a lot of money, he may have a decision to make with Ramsey.

How the 41-year-old utilises the Englishman at Villa Park for the remainder of the campaign will definitely be interesting to see.

