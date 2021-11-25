Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Porto was a dead rubber.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had already secured top spot in the ‘Group of Death’ swatting aside Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

So it was a bit of a surprise to see Klopp field such a strong side at Anfield on Wednesday.

Alisson, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all named in the starting line-up against the Portuguese side.

It was a slow start from the Reds with a fairly subdued home crowd for a European night.

Some of the Liverpool fans might have been wondering why they bothered to come to watch this pretty meaningless fixture.

However, seven minutes into the second half, they witnessed something that was worth their ticket price alone.

And it came via Thiago.

A disappointing free-kick from Oxlade-Chamberlain was cleared by Porto and the ball bounced towards Thiago. The Spaniard was 25-yards out when he struck an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

What a strike.

However, the strike got better and better with every different angle that emerged in the replays.

Thiago struck the ball so cleanly with the outside of his boot that it swerved into the corner. But it also appeared to dip towards the grass before rising again to defy physics.

And we think we’ve discovered the most perfect angle to illustrate Thiago’s goal.

It emerged on Twitter and the caption simple says: “This angle of Thiago's goal. Wow.” Unsurprisingly, it went viral.

Check it out:

VIDEO: The perfect angle of Thiago's goal

Wow indeed.

Thiago admitted the win and his goal was important - although he claims to have scored better in his career.

“I am really glad and happy for the goal," he said.

"As a moment for me it is important because I am coming back from injury.,..trying to raise more confidence.

“Of course, the most important goal is when it’s important for the team. How the team played, how we defended, we're happy with the young guys and experienced guys.

“I think for each player here in this team, we have joy when we touch the ball, when we touch it in a nice pass or nice shot, and fortunately this was a goal. Maybe I have scored better though!”

We’d love to see him score a better goal!

