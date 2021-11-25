Newcastle latest news: Transfer link with £400k per-week star 'makes senses' for Magpies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons it would "make sense" for Newcastle to pursue a deal for former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Magpies have been linked with several high-profile players since their takeover was completed last month.

And Jones believes that Ramsey, who's got just 18 months left on his contract at Juventus, is one deal that should appeal to the Newcastle hierarchy.

What's the latest news with Ramsey?

Ramsey was once one of the top goalscoring midfielders in the Premier League, scoring 40 league goals in his Arsenal career, but things haven't gone to plan for the Welshman since his move away from north London in 2019.

The 30-year-old has continued to thrive on the international stage, scoring twice against Belarus to help Wales claim a play-off place in their pursuit of qualifying for the World Cup.

But Ramsey hasn't started a game for Juventus since August and played more minutes for his country this season.

With Ramsey's future seemingly away from Italy, Newcastle are one of several top-flights sides interested in signing the midfielder, with Juventus hoping to find a suitable buyer in January.

Ramsey is currently earning £6m per-year, which could prove an obstacle for the St James' Park hierarchy, but Jones reckons that signing him would be practicable.

What did Jones say?

When asked about signing the former Arsenal man, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Aaron Ramsey coming from aboard, he makes sense."

Is Ramsey likely to choose Newcastle?

Ramsey isn't likely to be short of options, which isn't good news for Newcastle.

However, with Ramsey currently earning around £400,00 per-week, not many Premier League clubs will be able to afford that, which already gives the Magpies a huge financial advantage.

Newcastle are obviously now the richest club in the world, but Ramsey is approaching the latter years of his career and having played in the Champions League for more than a decade, it's perhaps optimistic to suggest that he'd want to suddenly sign for a team essentially in a relegation battle.

However, having endured a wretched time over the previous three seasons in Serie A, signing for Newcastle would allow him to move closer to home and play in a league that he's previously enjoyed success in.

