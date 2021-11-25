Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp got into an argument with a journalist regarding the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

You couldn’t blame Klopp and Liverpool fans for fearing the African Cup of Nations when it arrives in January.

They will lose Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita for a number of weeks - something that could disrupt the title ambitions.

But, on Wednesday, Klopp was accused of disrespecting the tournament by calling it “little.”

VIDEO: Klopp calls AFCON a "little" tournament

One reporter certainly wasn’t too happy with Klopp on Wednesday and he demanded an apology.

“Hi Jurgen, during your last pre-match presser, you deliberately called the Africa Cup of Nations a ‘little tournament,’” journalist, Ojora Babatunde, began.

“I think it's an insult to the players, an insult to the fans, an insult to the people on the continent and I think you owe the continent an apology.”

VIDEO: Journalist demands an apology from Klopp

Klopp was clearly taken aback by the inquest but gave a reasonable explanation.

"I didn't mean it like that, come on," Klopp said. "So I was not even close to it being the idea in my mind that I want to talk about the African Cup of Nations as a 'little tournament' or the continent of Africa as a little continent, not at all.

"What I meant was, if you watch the whole press conference then you might have understood it the right way if you wanted to, because I said there are no international breaks until March now.

"'I said 'oh there's a little tournament in January' and I didn't mean a little tournament, I was just saying it's still a tournament, it's ironic. It's still a tournament, a big one. We lose our best players to that tournament..."

But the reporter wasn’t finished there.

"But you wouldn't say that in Europe, you wouldn't say a 'little tournament in Europe...'" Babatunde snapped back.

"I am not a native speaker but if you want to understand me wrong, you can do that all the time,” Klopp replied.

"I know that I would never think like this. I don't understand why you thought this to be honest, but that's really not OK as I would never do that. But that is it now.

"It was not my intention but you made something [more] of it, so that is not so cool to be 100 per cent honest."

Clearly, this was a misunderstanding and Klopp wasn’t being disrespectful to Africa intentionally.

