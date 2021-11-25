Everton latest news: Major claim on Rafa Benitez's future involving Farhad Moshiri

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri won't want to sack manager Rafa Benitez, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Spaniard enjoyed a flying start to his Goodison Park tenure but results have turned sour in recent weeks.

What's the latest news involving Everton?

Benitez was being hailed as a genius after the Toffees started the season with a run of four wins and two draws in seven Premier League outings, including a point gained away at Old Trafford.

That followed a summer transfer spend of just £1.8m as it appeared Benitez had defied football economics to create a dynamic side capable of consistently picking up results in the Premier League, with new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray playing prominent roles.

But Everton's form and results have tanked since then. Everton have lost four of their last five matches in the top flight, conceding eleven goals and scoring just four.

There is no direct suggestion that Benitez's job is under threat already, although that has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter.

What has Paul Brown said about Benitez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown warned that the last thing Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will want to do is sack Benitez now, with the club believing he can still turn it around.

Brown said to GMS: "I think it's probably too soon to suggest Everton are doing that [looking at other managers] now. I think they still believe Benitez can turn it around and I don't think they want to be looking for a new manager, that's the last thing Moshiri wants frankly. So it might be a few weeks before they have to start doing that."

What could convince Everton to sack Benitez?

The Merseyside derby is only just around the corner and anti-Benitez sentiment amongst supporters could escalate sharply if the Toffees are embarrassed at home by Liverpool.

Benitez's historic association with Everton's biggest rivals shouldn't be forgotten either. He may have some credit in the bank after an explosive start to the season but his initial appointment likely raised eyebrows amongst supporters.

Everton's only Premier League game between now and the Liverpool encounter, an away trip to Brentford on Sunday, accordingly feels like a must-win match for the Goodison boss.

After the Merseyside derby Everton host Arsenal before visiting Crystal Palace and Chelsea, so it could be a long time before the Toffees' next win if they don't pick up one this weekend.

Football is ultimately a results-based business and the club's hand could well be forced when it comes to Benitez's future if he can't get points on the board during a difficult run of games.

