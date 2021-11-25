Forspoken: Release Date, Gameplay, Voice Actors, Pre Order, Trailer And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forspoken is an all-new gaming title that is on the horizon and we have all of the details that you need to know.

The upcoming action role-playing game is being developed by Luminous Productions, which is a company that comes under Square Enix - known for games such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts just to name a few.

This stunning looking open-world game was known as "Project Athia" during its early development, before being officially revealed back in June 2020, and was teased once again during 2021's PlayStation Showcase.

The story will follow Frey Holland, an intelligent, yet ruthless woman who had a sturdy upbringing in New York City and finds herself in a desperately unforgiving world where the battle for survival is relentless.

Enough talk! Here is everything we know so far about Forspoken.

Latest News

All of the latest news regarding Forspoken will appear here once it is made available.

Release Date

At the time of writing, there has been no official launch date confirmed for Forspoken. All that we know so far is that the game will be released at some stage during 2022.

Gameplay

Details are limited as far as gameplay is concerned at this time. But what we do know is that Square Enix have described the game as a "narrative-driven adventure", with heavy emphasis on story and cinematics.

Players will live in a world that is completely open world and can move to any particular location at any time.

Voice Actors

Credit: Square Enix

Listed below are the cast members as well as the characters they play in Forspoken:

Jonathan Cake - Cuff

Janina Gavankar - Tanta Sila

Keala Settle - Johady

Monica Barbaro - Auden

More cast members will be listed here once Square Enix reveal more of their poker hand.

Pre Order

Great news! Players can put their names down to reserve their own copy of the game today.

Here are the places you can pre-order Forspoken:

We are confident that more UK retailers will be stocking Forspoken. But fear not, we will add them to this list as soon as more information is revealed.

Trailer

Fans were recently treated to a trailer during 2021's PlayStation Showcase, which you can view down below:

