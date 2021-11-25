Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A blockbuster bout between celebrity boxers Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is coming up on December 18.

In preparation for the fight, Paul and Fury had a special pre-fight press conference in the UK to promote their pay-per-view boxing match which takes place next month in Tampa.

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul attended the presser via a Stateside webcam, reportedly due to Showtime Sports’ unwillingness to foot the bill for holiday travel.

Fury and Paul have regularly exchanged jibes on social media about what will happen if they win the fight. These clashes have generated a lot of bad blood between both camps ahead of the fight and the tensions boiled over at the press conference.

In a strange turn of events, though, it was John Fury, father of Tyson and Tommy, who got into a heated bust-up with Paul during the press conference.

John Fury left all watching members speechless when he told Paul: "Now you're swearing now? You know, when Tommy knocks you out, he's gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog."

Tommy’s reaction to that said it all.

Paul replied: "You're cringe as f***."

The comment didn't go down too well with boxing fans either, with the majority criticising John for taking things too far and stepping over the line.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer hit back at Fury Snr, claiming that he was living off his sons' achievements, calling him a 'nobody’ and inviting him to ‘suck my d***’.

Fury hit back with taunts that he’d ‘beat the s***’ out of him if he ever went to America and that he ‘doesn’t have a d*** to suck.’

Jake Paul is relatively new to boxing, but his professional record stands at a decent 4-0, of which three ended by knockout.

Fury’s record is better, though, as he is also unbeaten with his professional record standing at 7-0, four of those wins were by knockout.

Jake’s girlfriend Julia Rose has been dragged into the animosity between the boxers ahead of their fight next month. Julia jokingly proposed a mud wrestle bout with Tommy’s partner Molly-Mae Hague.

