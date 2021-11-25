Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain were distinctly inferior to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Despite the fact the English side were missing Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, the Citizens were simply too good for the star-studded visitors at the Etihad.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus secured a 2-1 comeback victory for City after Kylian Mbappe had given PSG a surprised lead early in the second half.

Pep Guardiola's side were awesome on the night, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan all dropping masterclasses.

And what really proved to be the difference between the two superclubs on Wednesday was the fact that every City player worked their socks off for 90 minutes.

Sadly for PSG, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe barely broke sweat from a defensive standpoint and that ultimately resulted in the French side being exposed time and time again.

Can a team with three players who only want to attack really win the Champions League in the modern era? Well, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher certainly doesn't believe so.

The defender-turned-pundit had a bit of a rant about PSG's front three while doing some analysis on CBS Sports and to be fair to him, he was pretty much bang on the money.

Video: Carragher tears into Messi, Neymar & Mbappe

"I just don’t believe teams can carry anybody now," Carragher said. "Let’s say the four teams who I think one of them will win the Champions League - Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich - they do not carry one passenger in the team.

"They [PSG] are carrying three, they’ve got absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain, absolutely no chance.

"I get frustrated watching it because with Mbappe more than anybody. I can almost understand Messi to a certain extent, he’s 34, he has to save himself for certain moments.

"I still don’t think they can carry him, let’s not forget Barcelona haven’t won a Champions League for a long time.

"But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back and getting back helping his teammates against a top Man City team. This thing about walking around the pitch, it’s not for me.

"When I see [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane for Liverpool sprinting everywhere, I see [Kevin] De Bruyne, I see [Riyaz] Mahrez, Raheem Sterling the same, Thomas Muller for Bayern Munich, [Robert] Lewandowski.

"I just can’t accept, I don’t care how good they are, that they don’t work for the team. The days of carrying passengers are long gone."

Well said, Jamie.

In another segment on CBS Sports, Carragher even sensationally suggested that Pochettino should "leave for Manchester United tomorrow" because of PSG's forward trio.

“Pochettino has to get out of the club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United. I would be gone tomorrow and it’s because of those 3 stars," the Englishman said, with fellow pundit Thierry Henry then providing his thoughts on the trio.

"If you want to win the Champions League, you cannot defend with seven players," Arsenal's record goalscorer added.

"It is impossible, I don't care who you are. The full backs are exposed, so it's virtually a three vs one, three vs two on the pitch.

"That way the full backs will feel more comfortable with what's going on behind them. But right now they're too exposed. Teams in France cannot expose them, but Man City can.

"Pochettino is not allowed to be Pochettino at times with that team. How do you take (Messi, Mbappe or Neymar) off? So he put Angel Di Maria in midfield - but he was exposed and not helping."

Managing the current PSG side sounds like a right laugh, doesn't it?

