Liverpool maintained their impressive 100% record in this season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Porto last night.

Jurgen Klopp's side had already secured a spot in the next round prior to the game, affording him the luxury of resting a number of key names like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho.

Thiago was one who benefited from that decision, getting some much-needed minutes under his belt with his start to life at the club being hampered by injuries.

He repaid his manager for his spot in the starting XI early in the second half, with a sumptuous strike from the best part of 25-yards out. After Porto had cleared the initial danger from a poorly-taken Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain free-kick, any imminent threat to goal seemed to have vanished.

That is until Thiago latched on to the bouncing ball, cutting across it and unleashing a thunderous strike that was destined for the bottom corner the moment it left his foot. Just wait for the reverse angle...

Chamberlain joined his fellow midfielder on media duties with BT Sport's Matt Smith after the game, where the Spaniard seemed completely unphased by his own moment of genius.

Asked if he'd ever "scored a prettier goal than that?" He nonchalantly responded with: "I think...yeah."

"It's alright for some, isn't it?" Oxlade-Chamberlain exclaimed in disbelief at his teammate's answer.

Thiago was also asked if he'd been taught the term 'swazz' yet—with Oxlade-Chamberlain offering a makeshift explanation on the spot in one of the more wholesome post-game interviews you're likely to see.

Liverpool visit AC Milan next in the competition, with the Italian side having it all to play for after snatching a late winner against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. A win for Milan could see them secure second spot, if Atletico's game against Porto ends in a draw. Liverpool on the other hand, will be hoping to progress with six wins out of six.

