After the horrific leg injury Conor McGregor suffered while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 earlier this year, and the tough recovery that followed, it seems things are finally on the right track for “The Notorious.”

Updates provided by his coach John Kavanagh in a recent interview with Submission Radio shows that things are heading in the right direction and the Irishman is getting closer to a comeback.

His current rehabilitation has mostly been around weight training, but a return to the mats is on the cards.

Kavanagh told Submission Radio: “He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the mats now in the next couple of weeks with me.

He’s doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy is jacked. I think he’s coming back as a middleweight.

"But he’ll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we’ll start off with combat sports training again."

McGregor, in his usual self, has already called out potential opponents on Twitter, but Kavanagh says he has nothing to do with that process, adding: “He’s not so much about warm-up fights. He seems pretty warm to me as it is. So, what will come, will come.

"He’s got a hundred opponents lined up it would appear, but let’s just get back training, let’s test the leg and test everything, and when the time comes, I’m sure he won’t be short of choice.”

The choice of who McGregor will face when he is ready to come back will not be decided by money, but decided by someone who challenges him, with Kavanagh saying: "Whoever he faces he’ll be highly motivated.

"It’s clear at this stage Conor has a few quid, he’s got a few dollars in the bank account. So, that’s not the motivating factor at this stage, his motivating factor is competition and to improve himself and to test himself against whoever it is.”

