FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo: Renato Sanches Card Leaked

FIFA 22 Club Signatures Promo is going live on Friday 26th November and Renato Sanches, who will be involved in the promo, has seen his stats leaked.

The Portuguese central midfielder has had somewhat of a crazy career as he has already played for multiple clubs despite only being 24 years-old, and this has included Bayern Munich.

Now at Lille, players will be wanting to get his card in order to link him up with the many special cards already released from Ligue 1.

The promo has excited the gaming community massively, and hopefully the players used in this promo will have a big stats boost.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Club Signatures Promo Renato Sanches Stats Leaked

The Portuguese midfielder already has quite a decent card as it is 80 rated and all his stats on the card are above 70. This makes him a really good all round box to box midfielder that you can use in the game for quite a cheap price.

Due to his stats already being very decent, you can imagine his upgraded Club Signatures promo card being very overpowered, and by the leaked stats, he is definitely going to be a player that many will be wanting to use in Ultimate Team.

These latest leaks around the promo have come from @WeaverImBMW4er and don’t just reveal the rating of Sanches in this promo, but also his card stats.

Players will be over the moon to hear that Sanches will be an 84 rated card and his card stats are:

87 Pace

88 Dribbling

80 Shooting

76 Defence

82 Passing

88 Physical

These stats are incredible, and will probably make Sanches cost at least 100k, so make sure you have a lot of coins spare if you desperately want to get him.

For those wondering when this card will be released, it will be on Friday 26th November 2021 at 6PM BST.

No doubt there will be a few other cards from Ligue 1 that will be in this promo and link well with Sanches, so be sure to keep an eye out for all the players in this promo.

