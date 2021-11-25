Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Leipzig were absolutely ruthless during their Champions League match away at Club Brugge.

The Bundesliga side had no chance of reaching the knockout stage of the competition even before a ball was kicked, but they still managed to achieve a hugely impressive 5-0 victory in Belgium.

Leipzig raced into a 4-0 lead in the first half of proceedings thanks to goals from the in-form Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva and Emil Forsberg (x2).

Nkunku then grabbed a brace of his own in second half stoppage-time to complete the scoring, the Frenchman's seventh goal in five 2021/22 Champions League appearances.

It was certainly a night to remember for Leipzig and it gives the team a very good chance of finishing third in Group A and subsequently qualifying for the Europa League.

As well as a fine performance overall, one member of the German side's playing staff even managed to wind up the Brugge fans after they threw beer cups onto the field.

While Leipzig were celebrating a goal, the home supporters targeted the players with the projectiles, something that's sadly become commonplace in recent times.

Although, you know what's not commonplace? A player headbutting a beer cup hurled onto the field, but that's exactly what Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol did on Wednesday.

Check out footage of the hilarious incident here...

Video: Gvardiol headbutts beer thrown by Brugge fans

Well, you certainly don't see that every game. It appears the Croatian defender is a bit of a lunatic and we love it.

Gvardiol is only 19, but has already made something of a name for himself in Leipzig's first-team this season.

The teenager has made 17 appearances across all competitions thus far, with 11 of those coming in the Bundesliga - where he also has two assists to his name.

Gvardiol has also played nine games for the Croatian national team, including starts in all four of the country's Euro 2020 matches against England, Czech Republic, Scotland and Spain.

He's a real talent, particularly in the heading department...

