Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It'd be tough to find a fixture packed with more of football's biggest and best individual talents than Manchester City vs PSG in the Champions League.

City emerged victorious on the night, coming from behind after Kylian Mbappe had put the French side ahead just after half-time.

Raheem Sterling leveled things up on the hour mark, before Gabriel Jesus bagged what would turn out to be the winning goal in the 76th minute.

The victory was enough to secure the club's place in the knockout stages of the competition, sealing top spot with a game to spare. All the excitement proved too much for a young City fan who rushed on to the pitch at full-time.

Despite a star-studded cast that included the likes of Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, it was actually City's in-form man Bernardo Silva that the lad made a beeline for before asking for his shirt.

After initially ruffling the fan's hair, Silva quickly realised and obliged his request.

The 27-year-old has been back to his very best this campaign, following rumours that he could leave the club over the summer.

While he didn't manage to add to his goal tally, an outstanding stat did emerge following another strong showing from the Portuguese star, revealing that he had completed every one of the 47 passes he attempted throughout the game.

Enter Giveaway

City will head to Leipzig with all pressures off for their final group match, a fixture that will be played behind closed doors to the rising COVID cases in the area. PSG will also progress with their spot in second confirmed last night via Leipzig's 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge.

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

News Now - Sport News