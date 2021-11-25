Forspoken: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forspoken is on the way and players across the globe will be keen to find out when the game will be officially launched.

This all-new open-world title from Luminous Productions is attracting plenty of intrigue with Square Enix, the makers of Final Fantasy, working alongside them to help give birth to what could be the start of an RPG legacy.

Many have commented on how stunning this game looks so far from the trailers and teasers that were flaunted earlier in the year during the PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Because of this, many fans are looking forward to the release of Forspoken and when they can expect it to land on respective gaming platforms.

It appears to be different to anything we've seen in recent years, with the emphasis of gameplay being on speed, fluidity and anticipation in what has been described by Square Enix as a "narrative-driven adventure."

Forspoken Release Date

At the time of writing, a precise date for Forspoken has yet to be officially confirmed by Square Enix. But what we do know is that the game will be brought out at some stage during 2022.

It is not yet clear whether it will be launched during the first half of the year, or later on during the colder months. But nevertheless, we are sure that the developers will confirm this further down the line.

The game was initially touted as "Project Athia" and will follow the adventures of Frey Holland who possesses powers of magic. While this does sound similar to Harry Potter in a way, the object of the game is to discover the mystery behind the land of Athia.

With this in mind, the excitement will grow for any further trailers, news or teasers that are brought out in the future with gamers intrigued to learn more about this attractive looking proposition.

We will update this article regularly as information is released on this topic over the coming days, weeks and months ahead. So stick with us and stay tuned!

