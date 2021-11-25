Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thiago Alcantara's goal versus FC Porto is one that Liverpool fans will not forget in a hurry.

It may have been a meaningless Champions League game for the Reds given that they'd secured top spot in their group before kick-off, but the Spanish midfielder made sure it was a night to remember.

Thiago latched onto a loose ball around 30 yards from goal after Porto had cleared an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain free-kick and produced the most splendid shot on the half volley.

The ball flew into the bottom corner at a frightening pace and it never came more than an inch off the turf before almost bursting the net.

It was a snippet of outrageous technique from Thiago and will go down as one of the most aesthetically-pleasing goals in Champions League history.

Video: Thiago's goal vs Porto

But is it the best of the 30-year-old's illustrious career so far? Well, the man himself doesn't believe so.

When asked by BT Sport whether he'd "scored a prettier goal", Thiago replied: "I think...yeah."

And you know what? He's probably right...

Back in 2014, Thiago made headlines around the world when he scored a last-minute scissor kick to win a game for Bayern Munich versus Stuttgart.

It was a stupendous strike that secured a priceless 2-1 victory for the Bavarian side and it's a goal that Thiago will probably never top before he calls time on his playing career.

Check out the incredible match-winning moment here...

Video: Thiago's iconic scissor kick vs Stuttgart

Unbelievable stuff.

That was Thiago's first of 31 goals for Bayern and it couldn't have been better - or more important to the team's title charge that season.

So there you have it, the Spain international wasn't fibbing when he nonchalantly declared that the goal against Porto wasn't his finest to date in a professional setting.

Will Thiago ever top his strike against Stuttgart in a Liverpool jersey? If he does, the internet may not recover.

