Emile Heskey will step in as Leicester City Women’s first-team manager after Jonathan Morgan was sacked by the club.

Heskey will oversee training in preparation for the team’s fixture against Manchester United in the Continental Cup on Sunday, December 5th, while the Club starts the process of hiring a new manager.

Morgan led Leicester to the Women’s Super League by winning the Championship last season and was named the LMA Manager of the Year.

However, the side has suffered eight straight defeats so far at the start of this campaign, scoring just three goals in the process.

This has led the Foxes to part ways with the manager, in the hope a new appointment will help the club avoid relegation.

Assistant manager Michael Makoni and First Team Coach Holly Morgan have also departed.

In a statement on the Leicester City website, the club wrote: “The Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for everything he has helped the Club to achieve during his time as manager, which included promotion to the FA Women’s Super League as FA Women’s Championship winners.

“Retention of its FA Women’s Super League status is central to the Club’s vision for the long-term development of women’s football in the city. The Club feels a change in leadership is now necessary to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the remaining months of the season.”

Morgan thanked the club and emphasised how Leicester has been a huge part of his life for over a decade.

“This Club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player,” he said.

“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to a FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for.

“I wish the Club, the staff and the players my very best.”

Heskey was named Head of Women’s Football Development for Leicester in October 2021 and will take up this new role on an interim basis.

The 43-year-old undertook a UEFA Management course last year and previously coached Cheshire League One club Egerton in 2017.

Having been born in Leicester, Heskey started his playing career at the Foxes and played 197 games for the club between 1994 and 2000.

He scored 46 goals during his time at the club and was part of the League Cup-winning side in 1997.

